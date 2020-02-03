Marner scores star in OT, Hutchinson and Spezza while Leafs defeated Sens with 2-1 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

After the Leafs (28-17-7) had killed a penalty in the extra period in which senator defender Thomas Chabot rattled the post, Toronto got its own advantage and Marner – more known for his vision and ability to play – popped his 14th on a one-timer from a feed from William Nylander.

“I don’t think anyone really thinks I’m going to photograph that,” Marner said. “Fortunately it went inside.”

Mark Borowiecki answered for the reconstruction of the senators (18-24-10), who received 34 stops from Craig Anderson after losing 5-3 home to Washington on Friday.

“We stayed with it,” said Leaf’s head coach Sheldon Keefe. “We knew it was going to be a very difficult game, and it was.”

Hutchinson, who got the call instead of number 1 goalkeeper Frederik Andersen, while Toronto played the first of five games in eight nights, improved to 4-0-0 during his last four starts after having gone without winning this season in his first seven outings.

“I’ve been positive all year,” he said. “We have a lot of confidence and our entire team has that backlash.”

The 29-year-old from Barrie, Ont., Settled in front of the television to see Toronto and Ottawa go to war in the 2000s and was excited to be part of the promotion for the first time.

“It was a little extra added atmosphere,” Hutchinson said. “It’s also cool to have Spezza on our side of the Battle of Ontario now. I grew up watching him on the other side.

“It was pretty cool to be part of it.”

Hutchinson was impressed by the performance of Spezza, who was accentuated by a bull’s eye to tie the game in the second period.

“He was great,” said Hutchinson about the 36-year-old nickname “Vintage” by teammates. “He turned the clock back with some of those pendants, which flew through the neutral zone and that shot.”

Meanwhile, Spezza tried to downplay its ties with the Toronto-Ottawa rivalry.

“It’s a huge honor for me to play for the Leafs here,” said Spezza. “This Battle of Ontario is ingrained in me. I have been on the other side and I enjoyed coming in here and winning games.

“But I really don’t try to focus on all nostalgia.”

The other big storyline on Saturday was the Leafs’ decision to scratch winger Kasperi Kapanen – the move was not related to injury and he watched from the Scotiabank Arena press-bus – with Dmytro Timashov taking his place in the line-up.

Keefe left a lot open for interpretation during his post-match news conference.

“Internal accountability is really what it is,” he said. “You (media) will get the chance to talk to him when we meet again on Monday.”

Tied 1-1 to 40 minutes, Anderson robbed the red-hot Nylander, who came in with goals in five straight games, 36 seconds in the third on a power play when he reached back with his glove to deny the winger.

The lightning-fast Anthony Duclair then got a chance on the other side that Hutchinson rejected.

Anderson then stopped both Justin Holl and Auston Matthews on opportunities in the area when Toronto started to wave before John Tavares hit the post and Alexander Kerfoot was stopped from the crowds.

Zach Hyman then saw the puck bounce over his stick in the final seconds of regulation with Anderson out of position.

After the Leafs had made some good looks for Anderson in the beginning of the second, Borowiecki scored his seventh at 6:08 on a traffic shot to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead.

Hutchinson was forced to make big saves on Chris Tierney, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brady Tkachuk in quick succession before Spezza hit his former team during the power play.

The Toronto resident took a feed from rookie defender Rasmus Sandin and tore a blow, short side to Anderson for his eighth goal in 40 games – and first on this side of the Battle of Ontario – to get his total of each of the last two seasons to match with Dallas.

Spezza, who was secondly chosen by Ottawa in the 2001 NHL setup and played 11 seasons in the country’s capital, picked up against the senators in blue and white for the first time after former head coach Mike Babcock had him in the clubs scratched ‘first meeting on opening night.

“He buzzed today,” said Anderson, one of the few remaining remains before Spezza’s time in Ottawa. “That was the Jason Spezza of vintage there. Owning the puck, hitting boys through the neutral zone. “

The Leafs grabbed road wins in Nashville and Dallas earlier this week after an ugly 1-3-2 piece en route to their bye-bye week and the all-star break that tumbled them from a play-off spot in the Eastern Conference, but they are now back in third place in the Atlantic Division.

Toronto had Saturday’s first chance less than a minute when Anderson Nylander stopped on a partial escape.

Spezza almost scored on an end-to-end rush later in the period that went back to his dominant days with the senators, but Anderson was there to deny his old teammate.

“He was never a great skater or a fast man,” Anderson said. “But possession was everything with him and he was able to miss two or three boys like he did tonight.

“It’s nice to see. I’m excited for him.”

Notes: Toronto defender Travis Dermott (illness) did not get dressed. … The teams play twice this season in Ottawa – February 15 and March 28. … The Leafs organizes Monday in Florida, while Ottawa welcomes Anaheim the following night.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 1, 2020.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press