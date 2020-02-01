Marner draws a penalty in OT for scoring the winner as Maple Leafs edge Senators 2-1 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Tied 1-1 to 40 minutes, Anderson robbed the glowing Nylander, who came in with goals in five straight games, 36 seconds in the third period on a power play when he reached back with his glove around the winger of the lip of the lip of the fold.

The lightning-fast Anthony Duclair then got a chance on the other side that Hutchinson rejected.

Anderson then denied both Juston Holl and Auston Matthews for opportunities in the area when Toronto started to wave before John Tavares hit the post and Alexander Kerfoot was stopped from the crowds.

Zach Hyman then saw the puck bounce over his stick in the final seconds of regulation with Anderson out of position.

After the Leafs had made some good looks for Anderson in the beginning of the second, Borowiecki scored his seventh at 6:08 on a traffic shot to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead.

Hutchinson, who got the start instead of goalkeeper Frederik Andersen with Toronto playing five times in eight nights, was forced to make big savings quickly on Chris Tierney, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brady Tkachuk before Spezza attacked his former opponent on the team power game.

The 36-year-old took a feed from rookie defender Rasmus Sandin and shot a blow, shortside at Andersen for his eighth goal in 40 games – and first on this side of the Battle of Ontario – for his total of the last two seasons to match with Dallas.

Spezza, who was secondly chosen by Ottawa in the 2001 NHL setup and played 11 seasons in the country’s capital, picked up against the senators in blue and white for the first time after former head coach Mike Babcock had him in the clubs scratched ‘first meeting on opening night.

Earlier this week, The Leafs grabbed road wins in Nashville and Dallas after an ugly stretch of 1-3-2 en route to their bye-bye week and the all-star break that tumbled them from a play-off spot in the Eastern Conference.

Coming from Friday’s 5-3 home loss against Washington, the rebuilding senators came in with points in three of their last four (2-1-1) after dropping nine consecutive (0-5-4) between December 29 and January 16.

Hutchinson came in after he had won his last three starts, but also noticed that he lost his two previous decisions in relief January 6 against Edmonton and January 12 in Florida.

Toronto had Saturday’s first chance less than a minute when Anderson Nylander stopped on a partial escape.

Ottawa pushed back with a few chances, including an attempt by Duclair who just went wide when he was harassed by a defender.

Spezza almost scored on an end-to-end rush later in the period that went back to his dominant days with the senators, but Anderson was there to deny his old teammate.

Toronto scratched winger Kasperi Kapanen – the move was not related to injury and he watched from the press box of the Scotiabank Arena – with Dmytro Timashov taking his place in the line-up. Leaf’s head coach Sheldon Keefe was expected to update the status of Kapanen during his post-match press conference.

Ottawa has four players on the roster who made it to Toronto last season in defenders Ron Hainsey and Nikita Zaitsev, and Connor Brown and Tyler Ennis forward. Senators rookie head coach D.J. Smith was meanwhile assistant at Babcock from 2015 to 2019 before being hired in May.

Leafs blue-liner and Ottawa-native Cody Ceci, who was taken over in the trade with six players including Zaitsev and Brown on July 1, played against his hometown club for the second time.

Notes: Toronto defender Travis Dermott (illness) did not get dressed. Martin Marcinin took his place alongside Tyson Barrie. … The teams play twice this season in Ottawa – February 15 and March 28. … The Leafs organizes Monday in Florida, while Ottawa welcomes Anaheim the following night.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 1, 2020.

____

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press