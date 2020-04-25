Markol: Oh, how nice it would be to have an ‘ordinary’ spring – Sports – The Intellectual

Area teams would be in the middle of their respective seasons and playback races would be heating up if not for the coronavirus pandemic

Talk about a topic that I never thought of a million years – let alone less than two months ago – that I would write about.

With nearly 30 springs, Monday was a baseball game, a softball on a Tuesday, a track on a Wednesday … you get the idea.

And then, there is now.

The stories have changed into features of athletes working alone with no games to play; talking to coaches about what might happen and what might be coming; and the wonders of what might happen next.

The highlight of the day is bringing the relative’s family dog ​​for a walk or three.

I’m a homebody by nature, but I’ve seen a lot of my house.

Many times I sit in front of my laptop and wonder: What if?

What if this darn coronavirus pandemic was never shown?

What if things were, quote, “normal”?

Where would we be?

By schedule, the teams would be more than halfway through their regular seasons and beginning the stretch drive for the district playoffs.

Difficult to believe.

Let’s take a look, albeit fantasy, but kinda fun nonetheless during the crummy times.

Let’s start with the diamond.

Last year was wacky and probably more of the same this year.

Where would Neshaminy be? Last season, Neshaminy won the PIAA District One Class 6A title and reached the PIAA state semis – and was loaded again this season with plenty of returning and, more importantly, a load of inclined boats.

And how ’bout Souderton? The Indians finished fifth in the district in 2019, but that didn’t stop them winning a PIAA state title a few weeks later at Penn State.

And the team the Titans made to beat in the state finals, Central Bucks South, would surely be making some noise now.

Same goes for Pennsbury, Hatboro-Horsham, Bensalem, Holy Ghost Prep, New Hope-Solebury, Mennonite Dock and Faith Christian.

How much fun would it be to play Pennsbury and Neshaminy in their two regular soft-season battles and then maybe face each other in districts and possibly states as well?

The answer is many.

And in the Class 6A playoffs North Penn would certainly be right in the mix alongside Hatboro-Horsham and CB South.

Down in Class A, the heroes of Bristol, coming off the title of another district a year ago, would undoubtedly be again too.

Boys lacrosse would be excited, too.

Could La Salle High defend its state title?

How far could the Holy Ghost Prep stacking team go?

Would Central Bucks East, Central Bucks West and North Penn explode all season? Yes, they would.

Those same three teams in girls lacrosse would be doing the same thing.

Volleyball would bring one of my favorite events of all spring – Council Rock North at Pennsbury. It’s always a great atmosphere between two teams that are perennial. And let’s not forget that CB East, Class 3A District champions, wanted to do it two straight.

Watching the tennis courts, regardless of the matchup, is an enjoyable sport, as there are no officials for fans to expect. The players call the shots an “honor system” that worked forever.

Before we go, and this stands as much as everything else, let’s start the Penn Relays weekend at Franklin Field. Until this year, the prestigious track & field event has been contested uninterruptedly for 125 years – from 1895.

That’s enough.