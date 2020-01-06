Markets live, Tuesday January 7th

Loading...

Tensions in the Middle East were the main macroeconomic events yesterday. Friday became nervous after the US announced it had killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and raised concerns about a direct conflict in the Middle East. Asian and European equity markets generally underperformed yesterday on news received on Friday after the region’s markets closed. However, the impact now appears to be exhausted as Wall Street stock indices trade largely unchanged overnight.

Oil prices have risen nearly 7 percent since Friday as traders have priced in the market for supply and production disruptions in the Middle East.

Gold has proven to be a preferred asset for traders, and the yellow metal briefly hit a 7-year high yesterday. A decline in government bond yields, also due to an increased need for security, contributed to this development.

Economic data has been dominated by a flood of PMI numbers for global services in the past 24 hours. The numbers, particularly those from Europe and the United States, generally printed better than expected, easing some of the concerns about general global growth triggered by the series of unconvincing manufacturing PMI numbers over the past week. The database remains relatively small for the rest of the week, with the focus on Friday’s US non-farm payroll data.