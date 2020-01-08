Markets live, Monday January 6th

Loading...

Paul Xiradis, executive chairman, chief investment officer and head of equities of the $ 12 billion Educational Investment Management Fund, said the biggest risks to the markets in 2020 were deflation and currency wars in a note made before Crisis between the United States and Iran was written.

“Our bottom-up forecast for 2020 assumes moderate EPS growth, with the remainder of the year being a stock picker year, focusing on quality companies that benefit from economic growth and a stable but lower AUD,” says Xiradis.

Miners will benefit from rising demand in China and a lower Australian dollar (which increases profits as soon as it is converted into the Australian dollar).

“During the last commodity boom, which peaked in 2011, mining companies made large investments in capacity. Now these companies have overcapacity and lower investment costs, resulting in higher free cash flows and stronger profit growth across the industry as global demand for resources continues. Xiradis explained.

He also warned that bond proxies (stocks with predictable and reliable returns, such as infrastructure and real estate trusts) have run hard since December and are now overused. He said educated reduced his position before possible bond proxy price corrections.