Loading...

Give up? Well, that’s a solution that the ordinary person can support.

Facebook CEO and laser enthusiast, Mark Zuckerberg, has a decade-long tradition of facing a “personal challenge” each year. And although they have been strange many times, he is going in a different direction this year. In concrete terms, Zuckerberg announced today that he is giving up the concept of an annual personal challenge.

What the hell, why not?

“I have faced a personal challenge every new year of the past decade,” Zuckerberg wrote. “… In this decade I will concentrate on a longer period of time. Instead of facing the challenges from year to year, I tried to think about what the world and my life will be like in 2030 so that I can create them focus on these things. ”

The New Year’s resolution to give up the New Year’s resolutions contradicts his more practical personal challenges of the past years. In 2019, Zuckerberg said he would participate in a series of “public discussions” on Facebook. The previous year, he said he was going to fix a broken Facebook (how did it end?). And in 2017, he excitedly wrote about meeting people in all states of the United States.

Oh yes, and in 2016 he said he was going to build a digital butler.

While all of these previous resolutions have the unfortunate thing in common that Zuckerberg really has to do something, he has now set himself on a cool decade of thinking and “concentrating”. We imagine that his huge piece of land in Hawaii is more conducive to this.

To be clear, Zuckerberg’s Facebook post was more than just an admitted admission that it is a waste of time to improve – especially when everyone knows that sooner or later you just get the shit back.

It also included bold thoughts about the future and groundbreaking insights into the present. That means: Augmented Reality is the next big computer platform. Housing costs are too expensive; and millennials will bring about social change.

SEE ALSO: Mark Zuckerberg pats himself on the back for a great year 2018

We can hardly wait. Excuse me as I cling to my New Year’s resolution to stop taking this smoked meat fan seriously.