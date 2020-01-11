Mark your calendars, Potterheads - the world's largest Harry Potter store opens this year

Loading...

But there is a catch …

It may have been 12 years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows were released, and almost a decade since the last movie was released, but we’re still very obsessed with the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

Studies have even shown that you are probably a good person if you read the Harry Potter books. Of course.

Well, mark your calendars, Potterheads, as a brand new magical flagship store opens later this year – and we couldn’t be more excited about the idea.

According to a press release, the 20,000-square-foot, three-story boutique will open in the summer of 2020 and will host the largest collection of witchcraft merchandise, from personalized dresses to beans by Bertie Bott. Hurray!

“ It will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and will become a must-see destination for fans where Harry Potter enthusiasts can participate in interactive experiences and many photo opportunities as they enter the magic ” said Sarah Roots, executive vice president of Worldwide Tours & Retail at Warner Bros.

There is a small hitch though – the store will be located on Broadway, New York, so you’ll have to fly to the other side of the world to get there.

Still, there is no better excuse for a trip to the big apple, okay? At least, visiting the studios in Watford is easier to access …