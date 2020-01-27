Photo courtesy of Johany Jutras / CFL.ca
The Canadian Football League has announced its calendar of events ahead of the upcoming season.
FEBRUARY 2-9 – Pending free agent negotiation window
- As of noon ET on February 2, outstanding free agents can communicate with any CFL club.
- Teams can submit formal offers to players until February 9th at 12:00 noon (CET).
FEBRUARY 11 – Free agency opened
- The signing period begins at 12 noon.
MARCH 12TH – Ontario Regional Combine presented by New Era in Toronto
- Locations:
- The gold ring center for high-performance sports
- The Varsity Center at the University of Toronto
- The schedule and roster will be announced promptly
MARCH 13 – New Era’s Eastern Regional Combine unveiled in Montreal
- Location: Scitec Sports Dome in Baie-D’Urfé near Montreal
- The schedule and roster will be announced promptly
MARCH, 15 – CFL Global Combine in Mexico City
MARCH, 20TH – New Era’s Western Regional Combine unveiled in Edmonton
- Location: Commonwealth Stadium Field House
- The schedule and roster will be announced promptly
25th-26th MARCH – Rule Committee and Football Operations Committee meet in Toronto
26th-28th MARCH – CFL Combine from New Era presented in Toronto
- In preparation for the CFL National and Global Drafts 2020, the league’s general managers, coaches and scouts will be in Toronto to assess the best prospects for football from Canada and the CFL’s international partner countries.
- Locations:
- The gold ring center for high-performance sports
- The Varsity Center at the University of Toronto
April 16 – CFL Global Draft
- Draft regulation:
- Ottawa REDBLACKS
- Toronto Argonauts
- BC Lions
- Edmonton Eskimos
- Montreal Alouettes
- Calgary Stampeders
- Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers
APRIL, 30TH – National CFL draft
- Draft of the first round:
- Ottawa REDBLACKS
- Toronto Argonauts
- BC Lions
- Edmonton Eskimos
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats (via Montreal)
- Calgary Stampeders
- Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers
MAY 9 – USports East-West Bowl
- Location: Carleton University in Ottawa
MAY 13 – Rookie camps opened
MAY 16 – The CFL list must be reduced to 85 by 11:59 p.m. ET
17TH OF MAY – Training camp open
MAY 19 – The CFL list must be reduced to 75 by 11:59 p.m. ET
MAY 24 – The pre-season begins
6TH OF JUNE – The cuts in the training camp must be completed by 10 p.m. ET
11th-13th June – Kick off the regular season of the CFL
- June 11: The Edmonton Eskimos host the B.C. Lions at Brick Field at the Commonwealth Stadium
- June 12: Friday Night Football makes a double header where the Toronto Argonauts visit Ottawa REDBLACKS before the Montreal Alouettes take on the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium
- June 13: A rematch to the 107th prime time Gray Cup when defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers travels to Hamilton to face the Tiger Cats
AUGUST 14 – Introductory ceremony in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame
- Class 2020 is introduced at Tim Hortons Field.
- On August 15, the Ottawa REDBLACKS will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Hall of Fame. ET
SEPTEMBER 1 – 30-day expansion of the exercise plan begins
OCTOBER 7 – Close of trading at 4:59 p.m. ET
NOVEMBER 8 – Semi-final Sunday
15TH OF NOVEMBER – Division finals
NOVEMBER 22 – 108th Gray Cup at the Mosaic Stadium in Regina