The Canadian Football League has announced its calendar of events ahead of the upcoming season.

FEBRUARY 2-9 – Pending free agent negotiation window

As of noon ET on February 2, outstanding free agents can communicate with any CFL club.

Teams can submit formal offers to players until February 9th at 12:00 noon (CET).

FEBRUARY 11 – Free agency opened

The signing period begins at 12 noon.

MARCH 12TH – Ontario Regional Combine presented by New Era in Toronto

Locations: The gold ring center for high-performance sports The Varsity Center at the University of Toronto

The schedule and roster will be announced promptly

MARCH 13 – New Era’s Eastern Regional Combine unveiled in Montreal

Location: Scitec Sports Dome in Baie-D’Urfé near Montreal

The schedule and roster will be announced promptly

MARCH, 15 – CFL Global Combine in Mexico City

MARCH, 20TH – New Era’s Western Regional Combine unveiled in Edmonton

Location: Commonwealth Stadium Field House

The schedule and roster will be announced promptly

25th-26th MARCH – Rule Committee and Football Operations Committee meet in Toronto

26th-28th MARCH – CFL Combine from New Era presented in Toronto

In preparation for the CFL National and Global Drafts 2020, the league’s general managers, coaches and scouts will be in Toronto to assess the best prospects for football from Canada and the CFL’s international partner countries.

Locations: The gold ring center for high-performance sports The Varsity Center at the University of Toronto



April 16 – CFL Global Draft

Draft regulation: Ottawa REDBLACKS Toronto Argonauts BC Lions Edmonton Eskimos Montreal Alouettes Calgary Stampeders Saskatchewan Roughriders Hamilton Tiger-Cats Winnipeg Blue Bombers



APRIL, 30TH – National CFL draft

Draft of the first round: Ottawa REDBLACKS Toronto Argonauts BC Lions Edmonton Eskimos Hamilton Tiger-Cats (via Montreal) Calgary Stampeders Saskatchewan Roughriders Hamilton Tiger-Cats Winnipeg Blue Bombers



MAY 9 – USports East-West Bowl

Location: Carleton University in Ottawa

MAY 13 – Rookie camps opened

MAY 16 – The CFL list must be reduced to 85 by 11:59 p.m. ET

17TH OF MAY – Training camp open

MAY 19 – The CFL list must be reduced to 75 by 11:59 p.m. ET

MAY 24 – The pre-season begins

6TH OF JUNE – The cuts in the training camp must be completed by 10 p.m. ET

11th-13th June – Kick off the regular season of the CFL

June 11: The Edmonton Eskimos host the B.C. Lions at Brick Field at the Commonwealth Stadium

June 12: Friday Night Football makes a double header where the Toronto Argonauts visit Ottawa REDBLACKS before the Montreal Alouettes take on the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium

June 13: A rematch to the 107th prime time Gray Cup when defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers travels to Hamilton to face the Tiger Cats

AUGUST 14 – Introductory ceremony in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Class 2020 is introduced at Tim Hortons Field.

On August 15, the Ottawa REDBLACKS will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Hall of Fame. ET

SEPTEMBER 1 – 30-day expansion of the exercise plan begins

OCTOBER 7 – Close of trading at 4:59 p.m. ET

NOVEMBER 8 – Semi-final Sunday

15TH OF NOVEMBER – Division finals

NOVEMBER 22 – 108th Gray Cup at the Mosaic Stadium in Regina