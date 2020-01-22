Mark Wahlberg's children thought Kim & Kanye were coming for dinner, but got a bigger VIP surprise

Mark Wahlberg had a plan to surprise his family with their first puppy, but the “shooter” star’s clues were so vague that his kids thought reality stars Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would come over for dinner. Instead, there was a bigger surprise when Champ the Pomeranian moved in. The A-List actor tells Ellen DeGeneres in the video below about the weird family fiasco.

Are Kim & Kanye Coming For Dinner?

Wahlberg chose a Pomeranian puppy for his children and thought that this would be a welcome addition to the family. This was a risky step since he didn’t even involve his wife Rhea in the decision. In order to get his four children excited about the arrival, Marky Mark gave them a little foretaste that got the star into trouble.

“I told my kids I would surprise them. Something – or someone – came into the house, something very important, ”he said.

The Wahlberg children went into high gear to find out this surprise. They finally thought they had cracked the code and went to their mother, who was amazed herself. Rhea Wahlberg was as dark as her children.

“In the meantime, I’m in a meeting,” said the actor. “She storms into the meeting and says,” I need to talk to you now. Why do Kim Kardashian and Kanye West come here for dinner? “” Walkberg told Ellen when the audience laughed.

The “Lone Survivor” actor couldn’t understand what Rhea was talking about and why the “Keeping With The Kardashians” stars came over for dinner. Especially when he wanted to introduce the new puppy to his family that same night.

Then his wife explained the situation. “She said Brendan and Grace literally said,” If it’s someone important, it has to be them, “he said to Ellen.

Wahlberg’s VIP surprise

Rhea Wahlberg quickly learned that she didn’t have to entertain America’s most notorious reality stars. Although this was a relief, she was not happy that her husband had made such a big decision unilaterally. Especially since she hates “these little furry dogs”. Oh oh!

At least that’s what she thought.

The Wahlberg children immediately forgot the Kardashians when they discovered that someone better was coming to dinner, their precious new puppy. No Hollywood star could overshadow having a dog.

Ironically, Ms. Rhea was the first to pick up the adorable bale of fluff and put it all to herself. It seemed like she was even more excited than the four children about Wahlberg’s special surprise!

And it’s no wonder – just look at this face!

A dog is an important part of the family. Dogs give us unconditional love and support. You don’t judge us. This is an important role in a family with four children.

The Wahlberg children were thrilled, as was Mark’s wife after seeing their puppy named Champ.

Champ is an Instagram star

The kids were so excited about their dog that they set up an Instagram account to share Champ’s adventures with the world.

The Walberg children are between 16 and 10 years old. This little 9-pound wonder dog fitted incredibly well. Everyone in the family loves the four-legged friend.

Check out Mark Wahlberg, who tells this hilarious family story again in the video below.

