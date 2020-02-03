Mark Wahlberg makes Wahlburgers bigger, Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta

Mark Wahlberg has collected his new $ 2.57 million Mercedes-Benz supercar and joined a power party for President Trump’s US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, at the end of last week.

The star mingled with NYSE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher at the home of Bill White and Bryan Eure after arriving in Atlanta for important business – opening the newest Wahlburgers in the city.

The actor went to the Mercedes headquarters to watch his Project One, the two-seat show car based on Formula 1 racing cars. Only 275 are made, all of which have been purchased but will not be delivered until next year. In a video posted on Instagram, Wahlberg was seen at Sandy Springs Headquarters, Ga., Who was viewing a static version of the futuristic car and said, “Worth the wait.”

At the reception for Grenell, Wahlberg was accompanied by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Jackie Gingrich Cushman, former Chief of Staff Nick Ayers and business titans Mark Kauffman and Don Leebern from Georgia. Grenell discussed how Trump’s “style” interacts with NATO and praised efforts to help LGBTQ Iranians provide safe passage from Iran.

