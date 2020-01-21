We are jealous. That’s the only way to say it. Why are we jealous? Well, where we are all right now, chances are it’s not in Hawaii.

But stars such as Mark Wahlberg, Billie Eilish, Dog The Bounty Hunter and Hailey Bieber all flew there in the past year. In fact, everyone on this list has visited one of the Hawaiian islands for the past 12 months.

While some of the places visited are tourist traps, others offer some of the best landscapes, beaches and restaurants in the world. In short, wherever you go in Hawaii … it’s a friggin paradise.

Without further ado, here are Mark Wahlberg, Billie Eilish and 17 other celebrities who recently traveled to Hawaii.

19 Mark Wahlberg reminded us that 48-year-olds can have much better bodies than the rest of us

Unless you’re an insider from Hollywood, chances are you didn’t know Mark Wahlberg is a big golfer. In early January 2020, he was in Honolulu, Hawaii to participate in the Sony Open, a professional golf tournament on the PGA Tour. Of course, he took off his shirt on the beach after the game and reminded us that he was absolutely torn.

18 Billie Eilish showed more than she ever had after a little ziplining on Kauai

Billie Eilish is notoriously private, especially when it comes to showing the skin. But she did that during a trip to Hawaii in January 2020. We don’t know for sure which island she was, but the pictures look a lot like Kauai. After a few diving experiences in the ocean, Billie was spotted by the green tropical forests.

17 Selena Gomez was all about that Hawaii Chill on a hunting trip … and we are all about her in that bikini

According to ET, Selena Gomez enjoyed some peace and relaxation while hanging around in a luxury yacht off the coast of one of the Hawaiian islands. The brunette beauty looked absolutely radiant in a green bikini and looked really happy. But it’s hard to complain if you live your best life in the blue waters of Hawaii.

16 Dwayne Johnson chose Hawaii for his wedding because he is the rock

Destination marriages can be extremely difficult. But if you are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, chances are you can afford to fly someone to a tropical island in Hawaiin. In August 2019, the Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle Star married Lauren Hashian for their family and friends on a beautiful Hawaiian cliff, according to Just Jared.

15 Dog The Bounty Hunter honored his deceased wife in Oahu in a moving ceremony

According to TMZ, Dog The Bounty Hunter flew to Oahu, Hawaii to honor his deceased wife, Beth Chapman, in a public ceremony. Unfortunately she died early June after a very long fight against throat cancer. While on Oahu, Dog The Bounty Hunter received a Hawaiian ‘Oli singing prayer followed by a paddle with his family and friends.

14 Dennis Quaid brought his 26-year-old girlfriend on a Hawaiian surfing vacation … and the internet lost the net

While the 26-year-old blonde beauty did not like surfing, her 65-year-old actor boyfriend was certain. According to Just Jared, Dennis has chosen Quaid Hawaii as the location for his proposal. While there in October 2019, he sat down on one knee and introduced Laura Savoie, a Ph.D. student at the University of Texas, and fans went crazy.

13 Hugh Jackman celebrated his 23rd wedding anniversary on the coast of Waikiki

In April, Hugh Jackman celebrated his 23rd wedding anniversary with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. Together they chose to hang out in Honolulu, Hawaii. In particular, they chose the tourist that is Waikiki Beach. Although, according to Just Jared, the Hollywood-A-Lister also took his casting director wife on a catamaran cruise with a group of their friends.

12 Hailey Bieber rocked a new swimwear line on vacation in Hawaii

Hanging out on a beach in Hawaii and being paid for it seems like the best deal we can think of. In March 2019 this is exactly what Hailey Bieber has experienced. Lucky hair. According to Just Jared, Justin’s beautiful babe of a woman hung out with Kelia Moniz while rocking the ROXY’s Sister collection in Honolulu, Hawaii.

11 Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Snack In Kihei, Maui

Kihei is a favorite of celebrities on the island of Maui. It is not far from the ultra-rich Wailea area, but has quite a bit more character. According to Just Jared, Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara and her handsome husband Joe Manganiello were seen there as a snack. If you are on vacation, there is nothing better than throwing back a few Mai Tais, fresh pineapple and coconut sweets.

10 Jason Mamoa shreds some salt water in Oahu

Jason Momoa has family in Hawaii, so it’s pretty common to see him there, according to Just Jared. And just like Aquaman, Jason is usually one with the sea. Here he masters turbulent waves in Oahu, Hawaii in December 2018. As you can see, the hunky Game of Thrones and Aquaman star looked pretty happy after shredding some salt water.

9 Tom Holland took a huge swing in Honolulu

At the start of one of the greatest years of his life, Tom Holland took a short vacation to Honolulu, Hawaii. According to Just Jared, the handsome British star spent most of his time practicing his golf swing around the Waialae Country Club. Fortunately for him, he got some first-hand tips from Patrick Rodgers and Jordan Speith.

8 Katharine McPhee and David Foster calmed a couple of tourists … and distracted them with their unconventional relationship

34-year-old singer Katharine McPhee and 69-year-old musician David Foster brought a number of tourists to Hawaii in December. According to Just Jared, the strange couple “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” played at a New Year’s Eve party in Hawaii. It was also attended by his daughters and their spouses (and David’s granddaughter).

7 Maui Miles Teller took his seriously hot wife to Maui and then foamed in with sunscreen

Whiplash and Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller showed off his body during the beach in Maui, Hawaii in August 2019. He was accompanied by his seriously attractive new wife Keleigh Sperry for some fun times on the beach. According to Just Jared, the couple were in Hawaii to get married. The event was attended by famous faces such as Nina Dobrev.

6 Lea Michele is absolutely happy with Oahu

Lea Michele had a wonderful Christmas holiday with her mother Edith, according to Just Jared. Although the Glee star was also there to film the film Same Time, Next Christmas. Lea’s family makes an annual trip to Hawaii. Although the location varies, she had to be on Oahu to film. We know for sure that her family didn’t mind!

5 Gina Rodriguez attends the Maui film festival

Although Gine Rodriguez was seen during a walk along the beach, her main reason to be on Maui for the past year was to attend the Maui Film Festival. The event takes place in Wailea, the chic part of the popular tourist destination. According to Just Jared, the CW star opened her love for the island as she walked the red carpet.

4 Nina Dobrev had some beach time after the marriage of Miles Teller

Vampire Diaries and Degrassi: The Next Generation star Nina Dobrev looked incredibly beautiful while walking the beaches on Maui in September. According to Just Jared, she was there with her friend Grant Mellon to attend Miles Teller’s wedding with Keleigh Sperry. Afterwards the couple could enjoy the island state.

3 Laura Dern made time for Hawaii before traveling to Palm Springs

Just before Laura Dern had to go to Palm Springs for the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival, she was seen diving into the ocean. According to Just Jared, the Marriage Story actor loves Hawaii. It is like a second home for her. After all, in the early 1990s she spent a lot of time filming Jurassic Park.

2 Terry Crews wondered if we could ever be as fit as him

If someone feels comfortable taking off his shirt on a beach in Hawaiin full of handsome people, it’s Terry Crews. The Newsroom and Brooklyn 9 Nine stars are torn absurdly … And even that is an understatement. According to Just Jared, the 50-year-old actor hung around Maui, Hawaii in August 2019.

1 Epic beach view from Jamie Chung was about much more than just the ocean …

The talented actor Jamie Chung was absolutely astonished when he recently hung out in Honolulu, Hawaii. Although her partner Bryan Greenberg may have surpassed her. Seriously, just looked at that body! According to Just Jared, the One Tree Hill Alunma was there to film Same Time, Next Christmas with Glee actor Lea Michele. Hanging out with a muscular adonis on Hawaii beach was just a bonus.