Mark Stone returns to Ottawa after major changes for Golden Knights

Hours before one of the most popular players ever to wear a Senators uniform were greeted by fans in Ottawa, Mark Stone’s former teammates took their turn.

“He left such an impression on the players here, this team, this organization and this community,” said alternative captain Mark Borowiecki, who played with Stone for all six seasons of the great winger in Ottawa.

“His passion for hockey is unparalleled,” said Borowiecki. “Fans loved the target celebrations and so on, but they weren’t manufactured, they weren’t fake. That’s how serious he is and how much he loves the game.”

Senator goalkeeper Craig Anderson said that every team would like to clone “20 of those guys,” like Stone.

“It didn’t matter what the situation was, he always gave 100 percent,” Anderson said. “His drive, passion and attention to detail were unparalleled.”

Stone, for his part, was eager to return to Ottawa with the Vegas Golden Knights, but still smarter from the coach who fired the day before his reunion game. Head coach Gerard Gallant and assistant Mike Kelly were released on Wednesday. Gallant was replaced by former San Jose Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer.

“It is certainly different,” Stone said, speaking outside the visitors’ dressing room. “Since I was set up here, I enjoyed playing here, living in the city and having a lot of good relationships here – so it was different to enter the building.

“I’m looking forward to (the game) and am enthusiastic, but (the coaching change) gives us a bit of a wake-up call for our team.

“We want to compete for the Stanley Cup,” Stone said. “If we want to have that chance, we have to play better. That starts (Thursday).”

Last April, Stone’s Knights and DeBoer’s San Jose Sharks were involved in a bitter first-round series that included some personal exchanges between DeBoer and Gallant. DeBoer accused Gallant of chirping his players and Gallant called DeBoer a ‘clown’. The coaches have since patched things up, DeBoer says. Now DeBoer has to do the same with an entire Vegas team.

“It was weird,” Stone admitted when he heard that DeBoer was now the Knights coach. “Ten months ago I couldn’t say anything nice about him. We don’t say anything nice about the sharks in this room.”

And yet Stone DeBoer gave the honor to become a member of the Vegas organization and what Stone calls a “great team.”

“We’ll get through it,” DeBoer said in his introductory press conference. “It can be a bit tricky, like meeting an old friend or something, where it didn’t end well.”

He laughed out loud at this point, this coach who hurriedly arrived in Ottawa, without a suit or skating or game plan on a matchday morning.

“When you hear about those guys (in the Knights room) – you only hear their character,” DeBoer said. “You have no success without that and I am excited to get to know them. And I hope that would be mutual.”

Stone, a player praised for his character, was exchanged from Ottawa about 11 months ago, which feels like years in hockey time. Remember that a year ago, fans of Senators faintly hoped that he would sign a contract extension and become the next hockey club leader.

Matt Duchene was then a senator. Ryan Dzingel too.

Today that feels like old history. Stone was then the landlord of a mansion in which senator’s protector Brady Tkachuk also lived. Wednesday evening they ate, as in the old days, except that now Tkachuk owns the place and Stone was his guest. Tkachuk’s parents were also present.

Stone has gone further, just like the senators, in the midst of a major reconstruction.

Welcome to the reunion week in Ottawa. On Tuesday, forward Zack Smith returned as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks. Like Stone, Smith was drafted and developed by the senators: Smith a third round pick in 2008, Stone a sixth round selection in 2010.

Sixth-rounders like Stone don’t make ends meet too often, maybe every 16 years or so. Franchise icon Daniel Alfredsson was a choice from the sixth round in 1994.

Unlike Alfredsson, Stone was not a naturally strong skater, but he wanted to be himself a complete player, including a talent for stealing wrong passes. He once said he knew he would never get a great first step. But by stealing pucks and going the other way, “I got a head start,” Stone said.

Stone’s production exploded in his first full NHL season, 2014-15, when he scored 26 goals and had 64 points. In his last two seasons in Ottawa, he was better than a player with points per game. He is second on the Vegas list with 43 points in 49 games, including 16 goals.

Yet Stone remains a relatively unknown.

“He’s a superstar in the NHL, but probably outside of Ottawa and Las Vegas, many people don’t realize that,” says Vegas CEO Kelly McCrimmon. “You had the opportunity to see him perform at a high level as a senator. And we have seen the same. He has greatly improved our team. He was great when he came on the market last February … and this year again exceptional. “

Stories are heard in Ottawa about Stone’s community work and exchanges with fans, especially children. He seems to be influencing Vegas in the same way.

“If your top players are great people, that’s definitely a good thing for an organization,” McCrimmon said. “And he is that. He is humble, he has paid his contribution. He played in the American League. He clearly developed here (in Ottawa) into a really good player and he is a great addition to our hockey club. “

Like everyone who looks at Stone, McCrimmon is struck by his sense of hockey.

“The thing with Mark – there’s nothing you pull out of your seat when you look at him,” McCrimmon says. “It’s his understanding of the game. If you follow him a few shifts on the ice, he knows where the game is going. He is a great playmaker. Great on his front, his back. He has size and reach. The great thing that came from a junior that he had to work on was his strength and skating. He has continued to improve that, which has brought him to fruition. “

For Senators fans, Stone’s return is bittersweet. He is a reminder of what was, but also what could have been – with No. 61 in charge, scoring the linking goals and celebrating to heaven.