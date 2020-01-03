Mark Rudan Confirms Scott McDonald Wants To Leave Western United

Loading...

"He played a full match last week, so I never confirmed that he was away. I just said that he received an 18-month contract and that he is still Western United's football player – he is still under contract with us. "

"No agreement has been reached – it's quite simple."

The former Socceroo McDonald has made nine appearances for United, scoring one goal and helping another.

"At the end of the day, I want players who want to be here," said Rudan.

"I said very clearly that it will be a difficult environment, an environment that will take you out of your comfort zone, an environment that you will need.

"If you are not ready for challenges, if you want to do what you want, this is not the club for you.

Scott McDonald celebrates with Western United fans after their victory over Victory earlier this season.Credit: Getty Images

"So, like I said, normally when a player starts a game and plays a full game, he should be okay.

"But he clearly wants something else. And it's up to him to decide and … in terms of us as a football club, we are very clear about who we are and we want people who join our club in the future. "