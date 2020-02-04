Mark Pysyk scores a hat trick, Panthers leads Leafs

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs seemed nice.

Of course, they had lost starter Frederik Andersen to injury, but after a dominant 40 minutes and a goal that brought them 3-1 to Florida early in the third period, that was something to worry about following the last buzzer.

Moments later, however, the Panthers were back on an equal footing. And not long after, the visitors walked out of the Scotiabank Arena with two valuable points in the play-off race of the Atlantic Division.

Mike Hoffman scored the winner and defenseman-turned Mark Pysyk took his first career hat trick while Florida returned from a two-goal deficit, third point minus star center Aleksander Barkov to overwhelm Toronto 5-3 on Monday-evening.

“The result is bad,” said Leaf’s head coach Sheldon Keefe. “I don’t think the result is in any way an indication of how the game went. If you’re talking about the maturity of our team, a big part of the story is how we can’t defend it. That’s the best defense game we’ve played the entire season, I don’t know if we’ve given up more than four scoring opportunities with equal strength.

“(We) have just been distracted by the 3-1 goal and maybe that is an area that we would like to have back and do better. There are many things that are fun about what we did.”

Hoffman also set up Jonathan Huberdeau’s tying goal for Florida (29-17-5), which received 31 rescues from Sergei Bobrovsky and came to third place in the Atlantic Ocean 63 points past Toronto. Mike Matheson had three assists for the Panthers, who control two games on the Leafs (63 points).

Auston Matthews, with his 37th goal of the season, answered William Nylander and John Tavares for Toronto (28-18-7), which dropped to 10th in the Eastern Conference and saw his three-game winning streak come to an end. Mitch Marner broke in with two assists.

“Clearly disappointing,” Tavares said. “It won’t be a good feeling to leave the track … we got sloppy early in the third.

“There is still a lot of hockey left, so we just have to turn the page.”

Andersen stopped seven of eight shots in the opening period, but was forced into a concussion protocol after being hit at least three times – the worst in a collision with Panthers center Frank Vatrano about five minutes before the break.

Keefe said his No. 1 goalkeeper has passed the concussion protocol, but did not know if he would practice Tuesday before the Leafs fly to New York to meet the Rangers on Wednesday. The busy week of The Leafs also includes a home game against Anaheim on Friday and a visit to Montreal on Saturday.

Andersen was replaced by backup Michael Hutchinson, who allowed three goals on 13 shots.

“(Andersen’s) a big part of this team, of course, but when it goes down, we have faith in Hutch,” Matthews said. “We just didn’t play well for him in the last 20 minutes.”

After Matthews gave 38 seconds in the third 3-1 lead to Florida, Florida reacted with two goals in less than a minute before Hoffman defended his 19th against Leafs defender Cody Ceci and through the pads of Hutchinson at 10.30 am to score 4 -3.

“It’s just one of those series of unfortunate events that end up in the back of your net,” Hutchinson said.

House of the Maple Leafs

Stream 56 Maple Leafs games with Sportsnet this season. Get over 500 NHL games, blackout-free, including Hockey Night in Canada, all outdoor games, the All-Star Game, 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

Florida, embarrassing Toronto 12-4 at Sunrise on January 12, held on from there as the home side offered little pushback before Pysyk completed the hat trick in an empty net to help his team return to a playoff spot.

“I was lucky at the end there,” said Pysyk, 28, who suspects that Monday was his first match with three goals since he was 10 or 11 years old. “Breakaway, just opened. I thought I’d miss it … I was a little nervous.”

The Panthers were without Barkov (injury to the lower body) after being injured in Saturday’s 4-0 loss in Montreal in their first game back after the all-star break and goodbye week.

Leaf’s defender Travis Dermott (illness) returned to the line-up after missing Saturday’s 2-1 extension against Ottawa, while winger Kasperi Kapanen was also back after a ban in one go to the press box because he was late for Friday’s training.

Toronto rose 3-1 early in the third when Matthews made contact after Zach Hyman pushed a pass to the Florida net. Matthews is now tied with Washington’s Alex Ovechkin (37) for second place in the overall goal race, and is a back of David Pastrnak of Boston (38).

But Pysyk got the visitors back in one at 2:20 and buried his sixth on a rebound. Marner then went to the box and Florida tied it only seven seconds later at 3:18 am when Huberdeau diverted a Hoffman pass for his 19th.

Matthews hit the post on another Leafs power-play with Bobrovsky at the mercy of the Florida goalkeeper to block a star center successor to set the table for Hoffman’s winner.

Down with 1-0 and minus their starting netmeter, the Leafs tied things up at the power play at 3:21 of the second when Tavares took a shot from the gamble past Bobrovsky for his 19th, and the first in five games.

Nylander gave his team the first lead with 54.8 seconds remaining in the period just when a new penalty expired in Florida, forwarding a smooth feed from Kapanen for his 25th.

Toronto had a number of chances to jump ahead early – the Leafs were more than halfway the first 10-0 ahead of the shot clock – but Bobrovsky was there every time before Pysyk put Florida ahead.

Matheson dropped from his point position below the goal line and fed Pysyk, who found a weakness between two defenders, to shoot his fifth atop Andersen on the second Florida shot.

“We really played a good game,” Keefe said. “If we play games like that 100 times, we will probably win 99.”