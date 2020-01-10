Loading...

The sports broadcaster Mark Pougatch was hired by BBC 5 Live after having worked for the radio broadcaster for over 25 years since its inception in 1994.

Pougatch, who may also be recognized as the chief sport presenter for ITV Sport, disagreed with the BBC when it released a statement that the broadcaster had “decided to go ahead”.

“Mark is a brilliant broadcaster that has been an integral part of 5 Live Sport for years,” said a BBC statement. “He has recently introduced fewer programs because his other involvement has increased and he has now decided to continue. We wish him all the best. “

However, Pougatch rejected this statement in a tweet published on Thursday and found that it was “not his decision” to leave 5 Live Sport.

“Thank you for all the kind messages from listeners, friends and colleagues. I am very touched and thankful people took the time. It is only clear that this was not my decision, but that we continue, ”he wrote.

Thank you for all the kind messages from listeners, friends and colleagues. I am very touched and thankful people took the time. It is only clear that this was not my decision, but we are leaving. Love @ bbc5live @ 5liveSport. Now three dogs need a walk, not in idlers.

– Mark Pougatch (@markpougatch) January 9, 2020

The news comes because the broadcaster wants to fulfill its mandate to attract younger audiences, apparently as part of a broader master plan that BBC director of radio and education, James Purnell, had previously outlined, and which involves the inclusion of a “younger audience” as one listed its main priorities.

“It may mean some surprises, some content that is not for everyone, but for me this only shows how little variety there was in the BBC’s spoken content,” he said in a speech last May. “Besides, if the taste of the younger generation doesn’t hurt the sensitivity of their older generation, something seems to me to be quite wrong.”

Pougatch’s departure follows the news that 5 Live’s longtime horse racing correspondent, Cornelius Lysacht, is also leaving the station.