Mark Pocan and Matt Gaetz find common ground in a statement

Congressmen Mark Pocan, D-Wis., Left, and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Right. (Photo: Wire services)

Add Madison Democrat Mark Pocan and Florida Republican Matt Gaetz to the list of political polar opposites to shed support for legislation to reform the controversial agricultural check-out program.

The bill, known as the opportunities for fairness in agriculture, or UIT, calls for more transparency about how about $ 900 million in farmers’ money is spent each year by requiring check-out programs to publish budgets and undergo audits.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nevada, reflects a bill from the Senate that also has an eclectic group of sponsors, including Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is president, and former presidential candidate Cory Booker, D-New Jersey. Republican Sens. Mike Lee from Utah and Rand Paul from Kentucky also sponsor the bill.

Farmers who produce around two dozen types of raw materials, ranging from dairy products to Christmas trees, are required to pay part of their income to settlement programs. The money is supposed to be used to promote their products, although critics say that some of the programs misuse the money by overpaying managers or using it to lobby against the interests of small farmers.

This is the third time that bills to reform the program have been introduced and the financiers of the effort have included several strange bedbugs, including the Humane Society of the United States, some dairy farmers and cattle farmers, environmental groups and the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

“It is not common for Matt Gaetz, Mark Pocan and Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi to all be on the same page – especially nowadays,” says Marty Irby, executive director of Animal Wellness Action.

A 2017 GAO report at Pelosi’s request criticized the check-out program and recommended improving its transparency by placing important documents online.

Pocan is a liberal democrat representing Madison and is the co-president of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Gaetz is a conservative who is often seen on cable TV and loudly defends President Donald Trump.

Irby said Gaetz supports the bill because of his interest in animal welfare and government transparency. He attributed Pocan’s support to his support for family farmers and animal welfare.

Controversy, corruption and allegations that they operate under a veil of secrecy have affected some of the checkoff programs.

Critics point to an attempt by the American Egg Board to use checkoff money in an attempt to kill the sale of a vegan mayonnaise product, alleged illegal lobbying, and the fact that the USDA was unable to file a file in time required financial reports as examples of how checkoff money has been misused.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported last year that, because many small dairy farms were closed, Thomas Gallagher, head of Dairy Management Inc. – a non-profit financed with check-out money – three times more than $ 1 million was paid from 2013 to 2017.

Former US Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack became the highest paid Dairy Management executive in 2018 when he was paid $ 999,421.

Irby said that he and Mike Eby, president of the National Dairy Producers Organization, had met several representatives at Capitol Hill last week and expected other congressmen to announce support for the bill.

“With farmers’ bankruptcies and suicides at record levels, family farmers across America are crying out for check-out reform and the adoption of the OFF Act,” Eby said in an Animal Wellness Action statement.

A second invoice calling for voluntary payments to the settlement program is also being processed in Congress. That bill is sponsored by Denver Riggleman, R-Virginia.

Contact Cary Spivak at (414) 223-5467 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @cspivak or Facebook at facebook.com/cary.spivak.

