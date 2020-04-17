Mark-Paul Gosselaar opens to become Zack Morris again for “Saved by The Bell”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar repeats his iconic role as Zack Morris in the upcoming Restart Launched by Bell, but the actor could not fully meet with his teammates to stop production because of the ongoing public health and safety situation.

“The production was from January, but due to my schedule and due to Tiffani Thiessen’s schedule, we couldn’t join the production when it was launched,” Gosselaar Entertainment Tonight said Thursday, April 16. “We stayed about two weeks since filming, just Tiffani and my footage, but it’s suspended. Let’s hope we get back to it … whenever we can.”

Do you want the first 5 of the day to be delivered directly to your inbox before you wake up? Subscribe to the Fame10 Top 5 newsletter and get 5 updates every morning!

Gosselaar said the first Saved by the Bell restart trailer, which dropped on Wednesday, April 15, was “quite amazing” to watch. “I wasn’t on the set, everything was just a preparation for us, but when I watch the trailer and see how it is shot, I think it’s very clever. It looks amazing and the content is great,” he added.

The mixed-ish star has not returned to Bayside, but the actor could have seen his return to Zack’s signature blocks last month via Instagram.

“For Mixed ish I’m a little hippie and hair on my face,” he noted about the transformation. “At Saved by the Bell I have to be shaved and of course, my hair is blond … Fortunately, this time I didn’t have to dye my hair – which I did for six years when I was on the original show.” “

In addition to Thiessen, Gosselaar will reconnect with former stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley.

In a reboot of Saved by Bell, his character is now Governor of California, and after the closure of too many low-income high schools, he found himself in trouble. He therefore suggests that affected students be sent to the most powerful schools in the state – including Bayside High. The revival will see that “it is a bit offensive and not on the right side of things,” said the actor TV Line.

Besides returning to the character with the new hairstyle, he said that “he can’t wait for the character to play again,” but it wasn’t the easiest to get back into it.

“I spent the week we had before locking up to get back in character, to understand him, because there is a way he says things, and if you say it wrong, it may fall very douchey,” he said. “The actor who plays my son, Mitchell Hoog, thinks he’s very busy and does a great job as he moves along that line – saying things that are offensive, but if you say them in the light of Zack Morris, it’s sparkling and you can’t insult it. “

The reboot of Saved by the Bell will debut later this year on the new NBC Peacock streaming service.