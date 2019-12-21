Mark Nelson is expected to take over special teams in British Columbia. with Lions: report

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

BEFORE CHRIST. Lions head coach Rick Campbell is working on the process of finalizing a coaching staff for the 2020 season.

According to provincial reporter Ed Willes, the Lions have identified a task force coordinator.

Rick Campbell did not say the names of his assistants, but the name of Mark Nelson appeared. Nelson has been a CFL coach for a decade and was on the Campbell staff in Ottawa. He will probably take over special teams.

Nelson has been with Campbell in Ottawa during his six-year term in the nation's capital. He has 30 years of coaching experience at the professional and college levels.

The 63-year-old Edmonton native coached his hometown Eskimos from 2010 to 2012 as linebackers coach for the first two seasons before having his duties as a defensive coordinator added to his role in 2012 Nelson coached linebackers in 2013 with Montreal.

His last stint in the CFL started in 2009 when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hired Nelson as a defensive team coordinator and linebacker coach. From 1997 to 2008, he worked in the United States in various colleges, including Valdosta State, Arkansas Tech, Kentucky, Baylor, Tulsa and Louisville.

Nelson made his CFL debut as a player in 1980 with Calgary and was with the Stampeders until 1985, when he was traded to Saskatchewan. He made his first appearance as a professional coach in 1992 as special teams and linebackers with the Eskimos, winning a Gray Cup in 1993.

He also worked with the San Antonio Texans and the Toronto Argonauts, where he won a second Gray Cup ring in 1996.