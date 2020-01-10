Mark Hamill appeared in the second season of What We Do In The Shadows

Loading...

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has confirmed that he will appear in the vampire mockumentary series What We Do In The Shadows.

The show’s creator, Jemaine Clement, who directed Taika Waititi and in the film “What are we doing in the shadows?” Cast along, revealed the casting during the Television Critics Association’s press day.

Following an announcement on the official Twitter of “What We Do In The Shadows”, Hamill posted to his personal account to confirm the news.

Do you remember when I told you about a project that I really, really, really loved but that was under an NDA? Well, @AJemaineClement, just let the bat out of your pocket and announced that I will soon be visiting my dearest undead family on @theshadowsfx! ???? What am I doing in the shadows? #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/M9txUqSRxV

– Mark Hamill (@ HamillHimself) January 10, 2020

Previously, Hamill had raised fans about the role and already posted on Twitter in December that he was “flying from an unknown location after he had just completed a project that I really, really loved, but still under one NDA stands “.

Clement gave no details about who would play Hamill, but everyone is clearly very excited about it (including us). However, he confirmed that the second season will introduce other supernatural beings such as ghosts and witches, so it is possible that Hamill will trade the Jedi robe of his spirit of power for more traditional spectral clothing …

The show’s creator further confirmed that Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) would not return in season two and said the news “was a little disappointing for me as it was planned to be a large character.”

Although the mockumentary takes place in the same world as the 2014 film, Clement emphasized that the second season will continue to stay away from the elements of the original film.

The central vampires sharing the house, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Lazslo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) will all return.

What we’re doing in the shadows will return to FX in 2020 – it’s expected to air on BBC Two in the UK later