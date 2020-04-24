Maritime Who Missing His Legs In Afghanistan Trolls Chris Cuomo’s Obviously Staged Quarantine Video clip

CNN’s Chris Cuomo set the faux in faux information with a staged online video demonstrating him emerge from his basement immediately after ‘completing’ his coronavirus quarantine. The real truth is that the younger brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo broke quarantine times before, exposing the community (and his son) to the deadly virus that contaminated him. A wounded warrior who contributes to FOX News took the CNN anchor to endeavor by slamming him on Twitter. This Retired Maritime was not amazed with Cuomo’s obviously staged video.

Chris Cuomo’s Coronavirus Prognosis

Cuomo continued broadcasting his exhibit even though he was recovering from coronavirus. The CNN anchor designed it show up that he was isolated in his basement as his entire body battled COVID-19.

In reality, he not only remaining his basement but he also went outside the house his household with his spouse, youngsters, and a different female and headed to a property in the Hamptons. When he was confronted by an individual who regarded him, Cuomo missing his mood. As if to punctuate the incident, Cuomo then ranted about the Hamptons incident yet again later on on the radio.

The CNN anchor, who has been compared to Fredo Corleone in “The Godfather,” set the public at threat by leaving his residence.

His older brother has had a large hand with forcing New Yorkers to remain household, specially if they have analyzed beneficial, but that did not issue to the Cuomos. But youthful brother Chris didn’t truly feel the policies ought to utilize to him.

And Governor Cuomo nevertheless has however to deal with the difficulty of his young brother violating his orders.

In his staged video of Chris emerging from his basement, Cuomo claimed he experienced been dreaming for months about leaving the basement subsequent a COVID-19 analysis.

It was extra than a aspiration as Cuomo had not only remaining the basement, but he also remaining his home even though he was recovering. He was soliciting attention and pity from his viewers.

That video is below.

Here is the pretty second @ChrisCuomo emerged from his basement, wherever he’s been using out coronavirus for the final several months. pic.twitter.com/tugkXCGZD7

— Cuomo Primary Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 21, 2020

But Cuomo’s online video emerging from the basement would not go unanswered. The tweet under from Wounded Warrior Johnny Jones is heading to depart a mark!

FOX’s Retired Maritime Phone calls Out CNN’s Chris Cuomo

Team Sergeant Johnny (Joey) Jones (Ret.) served in the two Iraq and Afghanistan. The Maritime missing equally of his legs over the knee when he stepped on an IED in Afghanistan in 2010. He also sustained severe damage to both equally wrists and appropriate forearm.

The Retired Marine joined FOX News as a contributor in July 2019. And this Fox News contributor did not choose far too kindly to the CNN host’s drama-in search of movie of his quarantine exit Monday.

As a Wounded Warrior, he had no endurance for Cuomo’s pity occasion.

After sacrificing so much for our region, Personnel Sgt. Jones didn’t have any fanfare when he left Walter Reed. Unlike Cuomo, he wasn’t in search of interest and did not violate any orders.

Jones retweeted Cuomo’s video with a remark about returning to Walter Reed and staging a online video with a well prepared script as the CNN host did.

I dropped my legs in August 2010. I remaining Walter Reed in Oct that yr without the need of fanfare. It’s possible I need to go back and go away all over again with a digital camera and script. Persons would really dig it! https://t.co/0ssT9UirEo

— Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 23, 2020

The mainstream media is not likely to ask Governor Andrew Cuomo about his brother’s staged video clip and how he violated the continue to be at household buy. The regulations really don’t utilize to the Cuomos and the media won’t maintain them accountable.

Excellent on Johnny Jones for calling him out. And God bless you for your service and sacrifice.