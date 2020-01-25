Mario Lopez takes a first look at the 'Saved By The Bell' reboot

On Friday, January 10, Mario Lopez shared a first glance on Instagram of the upcoming Save by the Bell reboot. The video contained Lopez and his costar Elizabeth Berkley on the set of the iconic restaurant The Max when they were preparing for a promotion for NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

On the same day, it was announced that the former costar Mark-Paul Gosselaar from Lopez and Berkely would join the cast of the Saved by the Bell reboot as his original character Zack Morris. He will appear in three episodes, in addition to being a producer of the revival. In addition to casting and producing Gosselaar news, Tiffani Thiessen, who portrayed Zack’s girlfriend and wife Kelly Kapowski, is also in conversation to return for the reboot. Lopez and Berkley rewarded their respective roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.

The rescued by the Bell reboot will focus on the story of what happened when California Gov. Zack Morris received feedback for closing several low-income high schools and suggested that affected students be sent to one of the best-performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. Totah is cast as the beautiful and witty cheerleader Lexi, who is admired and feared by the students of the school.

The NBC streaming service will be launched in April 2020. The Save by the Bell premium date has not yet been announced.