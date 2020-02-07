Mario Kart Tour to start the Vancouver course

(Courtesy Twitter / Mario Kart Tour)

Mobile game Mario Kart Tour will launch a course in Vancouver with the Lions Gate Bridge and the Gastown Steam Clock

Previews of the course show the Lions Gate Bridge, the Olympic Cauldron and the Gastown Steam Clock.

It will be available for download on February 11

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Vancouver Mario Kart fans, start your engines.

Starting next Tuesday, the Mario Kart Tour mobile game will release a Vancouver track, giving players the chance to race through some of the city’s most iconic sights.

Previews show the Lions Gate Bridge, the Olympic Caulron and the Gastown Steam Clock.

Next tour: from 11 February, 10 p.m. PT, you can tour the city of Vancouver and enjoy the natural beauty. #MarioKartTour pic.twitter.com/HT65I2ybkV

– Mario Kart Tour News (@kart_tour) 7 February 2020

The course will be released on February 11 at 10 p.m. local time.

Mario Kart Tour is the third game in the Mario Kart series and was launched last September for both iOS and Android devices.

These are the silhouettes of the new drivers joining #MarioKartTour for the Vancouver Tour! The judge looks ready for a camping trip. They are certainly excited to experience the majestic nature of Vancouver! pic.twitter.com/v9Digiji1R

– Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) 7 February 2020

The jobs of the game change every two weeks.

Previously the game Tokyo and Paris played.

