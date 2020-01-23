Mario Kart Tour opens multiplayer for all players on Android

At the start, Mario Kart Tour missed the most important multiplayer component, but it was quickly added in follow-up updates.

Unfortunately, this multiplayer racing element was behind a steep Gold Pass subscription of $ 5 per month. However, we have good news, as Nintendo has confirmed in an official blog post that the multiplayer racing element is now open to all Mario Kart Tour players on Android and iOS as part of the second beta update.

You can now compete against your friends and family without earning $ 5 for the Gold Pass while avoiding the fairly predictable AI opposition of the previous beta update. The multiplayer even competes against random online competitors, or if you want, use the location of your device to race against nearby friends. Nintendo has also given you the option to create your own lobbies for your friends or random online racers if you want more control over your competitors.

If you’ve never played Mario Kart Tour before, it’s worth noting that the operation takes a while to get used to. You must also have earned at least one cup in the game to access this free-to-play multiplayer racing mode. If you meet the basic criteria, you can select the multiplayer mode in the main menu of Mario Kart to race against real folk.

The second multiplayer test is here! This time all players, including #MarioKartTour Gold Pass subscribers, can participate. Race with your friends by tapping Menu and then Multiplayer in the game. pic.twitter.com/IYqKWNmIue

– Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) January 23, 2020

Certain multi-player specifications will change between this test and the full release. Therefore, multi-player saving data generated during this test cannot be transferred to the full multi-player release.

It is also worth noting that all the progress you make in multiplayer mode cannot be transferred to the full version of Mario Kart Tour when the beta ends at midnight ET on January 28, 2020.

