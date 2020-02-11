Marino undergoes successful surgery, from 3-6 weeks

Pittsburgh Penguin’s rookie defense man John Marino was successfully operated for a face fracture on Monday afternoon, according to Penguin’s General Manager Jim Rutherford.

The operation was performed at UPMC Mercy by Dr. Mark Ochs from UPMC Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Marino is expected to miss three to six weeks.

Marino, 22, was hit in the face with a puck during the penalty kill during the Pittsburgh game in Tampa Bay on February 6. He is currently second among team defenders, and fourth among all NHL rookie blueliners with 25 points (5g, 20a) in 51 games.

From editor in chief Dan Kingerski:

Three to six weeks is better news than some online predictions. It’s not ideal for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but Justin Schultz is a proven defender who is able to play and play for four minutes. Schultz has anchored the Penguins second mating for three seasons. Schultz was only placed on the third pair after he returned a few weeks ago from an injury in which John Marino earned more playing time.

The absence of Marino reveals the third combination of Penguins with Juuso Riikola and Chad Ruhwedel, but three to six weeks is actually good news for the Penguins.