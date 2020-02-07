Marino, Resting Miss Penguin’s Practice In Florida

The penguins went back to work on a Friday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, a day after a 4-2 loss in Tampa Bay that made the Penguins feel like they were starting slowly and never fully showing up.

Defender John Marino did not practice. He was hit on Thursday night in the left jaw area by a deflected blow from Steven Stamkos in the third period. Indications after that match were that Marino avoided a significant injury.

Coach Mike Sullivan said on Friday that Marino was “further evaluated for security reasons.” It seems likely that Marino had swelling in connection with the incident. His status for Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers remains unclear, but he is not excluded.

Also in practice, winger Bryan Rust is missing with, according to Sullivan, another maintenance day. He sat outside on a maintenance day on Monday but practiced Wednesday and played Thursday. That seems to indicate that he is dealing with a small or small problem.

Andrew Agozzino, who was recently scratched, entered Rust on the second line. Jared McCann provided Rust on the top power play unit. In defense, without Marino, Justin Schultz moved to the second combination with Marcus Pettersson, and Juuso Rikkola joined the third combination alongside Chad Ruhwedel.

Not related to the absence of the player, Schultz replaced Kris Letang on the upper unit for part of the power play exercises.

The Penguins were 0 for 5 during the power-play against Tampa Bay, including 1:34 of five-on-three play.