As reported, Pittsburgh Penguins defender John Marino has an injury that requires surgery. The precocious rookie did the repair work, probably on his left cheek, on Monday afternoon.

That was as much as coach Mike Sullivan would confirm after the team had practiced at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Monday. He refused to say whether the operation could end the Marino season.

“I’m not going to speculate,” he said. “When we have that information, we will share it.”

Marino left in the third period of Thursday’s 4-2 loss in Tampa Bay when a Steven Stamkos hit in the left side of his face was deflected. It is believed that he has more than one broken bone in his cheek.

Sullivan said the decision for Marino to operate was taken after seeing doctors in Pittsburgh on Monday morning. The penguins traveled when he was injured and he ended the road trip with the club.

Marino has a strong rookie season. He has five goals, 25 points in 51 matches and has been more than stable in defense. He fits with various defense partners, including Marcus Pettersson and Kris Letang, depending on who is available in a season of injuries for the Penguins.

“For a young guy who comes up this first year, he is so responsible and defensive,” said Pettersson.

“Just his balance,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby added. “He is able to fend off boys and then make plays that come out of our zone, are able to skate, participate in the crowds. He has a great opportunity. … He gets pucks through. He is pretty dynamic. “

Unless the Penguins trade for a defender, some reserve or younger players will fill the gap. Until now it was a fourth pair of Chad Ruhwedel and Juuso Riikola.

“There is a chance for other guys to step out,” Sullivan said. “That was thought throughout the year.”

Meanwhile, winger Dominik Kahun, who has a concussion, skated alone before training. Sullivan said that Kahun is making progress.

There was no sign of Nick Bjugstad center, which had nuclear muscle surgery and was well past the initial expected recovery time of eight weeks, or defender Brian Dumoulin, who had undergone ankle surgery.

Sullivan said Bjugstad and Dumoulin continue to do ice rehab.

The Penguins have five players who have appeared in all 54 games this season: attackers Brandon Tanev, Dominik Simon Zach Aston-Reese and Teddy Bluger and defender Marcus Pettersson.

With a nod to @OtherNHLCrosby, who did the math, the Penguins, with 226 man games lost and 28 games left, are exactly the same as their total man games lost last season.