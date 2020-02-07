Marino has broken Wang, will need surgery

A source near the situation confirmed for Pittsburgh Hockey Now that Pittsburgh Penguin’s rookie defender John Marino got a fractured cheekbone on Thursday night due to the incident when the blow of Steve Stamkos was deflected and Marino hit the side of the head.

The game was immediately called when players from both teams summoned medical personnel. Marino skated off the ice on her own and immediately went to the dressing room.

The source told Pittsburgh Hockey. Now Marino’s cheek is broken in three places and needs surgery. No timetable has been set for his return, although he will probably miss a lot of time.

John Marino was a breakout surprise in 51 games. He has 25 points, including five goals. He scored in the third period on Thursday-evening to close the Penguins within one goal from Tampa Bay.

The Penguins are already without top-pair defender Brian Dumoulin and have recently brought Justin Schultz back into the line-up. Schultz resumes his role in the second combination with Marcus Pettersson. The third combination of Penguins is likely to consist of Chad Ruhwdel and Juuso Riikola.

Penguin’s defender Zach Trotman was recently wounded in Wilkes-Barre / Scranton. He posted photos on Twitter after sustaining a facial injury on February 2.

This season the Penguins are among the leaders in lost man games and lost many man games.

Note from the editors: the original version incorrectly indicated that it was a broken jaw. We have corrected the broken bone.