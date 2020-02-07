Marine Veteran celebrated with Honor Walk in Dallas

The old pastime that there is no such thing as an ex-marine reappeared last Friday when a guard of four Marines arrived at the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas to honor a veteran who died of brain complications was cancer.

The four Marines, convened within an hour, conducted a flag ceremony for Navy veteran William Preston Moore before escorting his body out of the hospital room and saying a final greeting.

As the local NBC News subsidiary NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth said, the walk of honor was a fitting end to Moore’s heroic eight-year battle against brain cancer.

According to Moore’s wife Sarah, Moore had treated two different cases of medulloblastoma, a cancer that affects only a few adults and only 40% survive.

Moore was in remission after several brain surgeries and a bone marrow transplant, but his weakened immune system could not resist a recent attack of pneumonia.

“We went in and he just wasn’t feeling well. He was tired. He was having trouble breathing. He just looked at me and I knew it was done,” Sarah said to NBC 5.

Sarah wanted her husband to go on an honorary trip, and it wasn’t just the Marines who showed up to say goodbye to Moore. The hospital corridors lined all the nurses, doctors, and even fellow patients who had helped Moore and his family during their eight-year struggle.

“It was really good for my children to see that their father was like this … that he really was a hero, not only because I said it, but also that other people really believed it,” said Sarah.