Patch Baker, a United States Marines veteran, launched an online movement to capitalize the word "veteran" to show respect for the men and women who risk their lives to protect our country.

The Military Times reported that Navy veteran Patch Baker sent a petition to the Associated Press asking them to change the style of the word “veteran” to capitalize on every reference.

“Marines earn the Marine title if they cross Parade Deck on graduation day,” said Baker, who has been a veteran for fifteen years. “Forever, the title of marine is capitalized and recognized as a proper name, and veterans should too.”

Baker was inspired to this petition after submitting an article to Entrepreneur.com that included every use of the word with a capital letter V. After that, the publisher reset all Vs to lowercase, much to Baker’s dismay.

“It is very important to me and to everyone who was before me that it is a big deal when you leave the military,” said Baker.

“Veteran is a title and we deserve it. The truth is, whether you’ve served a year or a hundred years, you’ve still served your country, and that’s a big deal and deserves recognition than any other title that deserves. “

Marine Veteran’s petition is gaining ground

Patch Baker’s Change.org petition is already on the rise online and has received nearly 800 signatures by the time this article was written.

“We have to take the title” Veteran “as a proper name, which demonstrates our respect for the capital letter” V “,” he wrote in the petition.

“This one step, rooted in style guidelines, dictionaries, and usage rules around the world, shows fundamentally and inherently our appreciation for anyone who is a veteran in every way.”

“Please join me and everyone else who publishes this statement on social media, signs this petition, and includes this use in each of your communications,” continued Baker.

“As a veteran and former Marine who has lived this experience deeply, as a business owner and as a US citizen, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support.”

We support all veterans

Veterans are people who make the ultimate sacrifice for their country. So if you want the “V” to be capitalized in veterans, we can at least do that for you. You deserve our appreciation and respect.

Please take the time to thank all the veterans you know in your life for all the sacrifices they have made to their country!