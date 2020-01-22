Marine saves 3 after car accident in Wilmington

A marine grunt at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina is considered for an award after saving three lives from a fiery car accident earlier this month.

Scott McDonell, an infantry attacker of the 1st Battalion of the 2nd Marine Regiment, drove down Wilmington’s Market Street in the early hours of January 11 when he saw a car on fire after it crashed into a tree was. There were three victims aged 17, 20 and 20 years.

“It was a pretty garbled wreck,” said McDonell to ABC 15. “The passenger was hanging out of the window.”

Although the car was on fire, McDonell quickly evacuated the three passengers from the burning wreck, as Corps spokesman Dan Linfante said. Now McDonnel’s unit intends to recommend recognition of its heroism, although it has not yet decided exactly what final award it will be, Linfante said.

“McDonell was extremely brave and selfless when he responded to the car accident,” Lieutenant Colonel Gabriel Diana, battalion commander, told Task & Purpose in a statement. “I know that I speak for the collective when I say that 1st Battalion and 2nd Marine Regiment could not be more proud of Cpl. McDonell’s actions or more grateful for the life that his actions are likely to have saved . “

Diana said he wasn’t surprised by McDonell’s actions given his training and instinct as a marine.

Along with others who stopped to help, McDonell treated the victims until the doctors were there. In addition, according to Linfante, McDonnell accompanied the victims to the hospital and helped them and their families to comfort them until he finally went many hours later.

“It was a situation that just happened,” said McDonell. “Anyone could have done what I did. I was just the first person to act accordingly.”