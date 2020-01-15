Marine is sentenced to 3 years in prison for appearing heavily armed at Offutt Air Force Base

A military judge sentenced a 23-year-old Hawaii Navy to 36 months in prison for possession of a modified weapon after being accused of attempting to bring weapons and ammunition to a military base in his home state of Nebraska.

Pfc. Ali J. Al-Kazahg pleaded guilty before the judge, Navy Captain Ann Minami, in a military courtroom at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay, Tuesday for having owned a machine gun, fraudulent readiness, and a false official statement under a plea agreement ,

Al-Kazahg has been sentenced to a maximum of 22 years in prison for multiple charges, including the use of a hidden weapon, possession of altered firearms and unlawful firearm changes, unauthorized absence, fraudulent attitudes, breach of duty, notification of threats, and violation of a lawful general provision.

Under the defense agreement, Minami sentenced Al-Kazahg to 36 months for possession of a firearm, 24 months for fraudulent use, and 24 months for incorrect official information. The conditions must run simultaneously or simultaneously.

The judge also ruled that Al-Kazahg should be released for “bad behavior.”

His sentence includes a 228 day sentence. According to spokesman Capt. Eric Abrams of the III Marine Expeditionary Force in Hawaii was imprisoned in Navy Brig Pearl on Ford Island and could be taken to a brig in Southern California to serve his sentence.

Combat Logistics Battalion 3’s Al-Kazahg joined the Marine Corps in 2017 and has been based in Kaneohe Bay since 2018.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Al-Kazahg apologized to his family, friends, and the Marine Corps. “I didn’t want to hurt anyone in any way.”

He said he was planning to train at an Offutt Air Force Base gym on May 31 while on vacation in Nebraska when he was stopped by a guard at the gate and asked if he had any firearms. He said no to the guard. Al-Kazahg later showed him where the firearms were in his vehicle and was arrested by the military police.

During the hearing, Attorney General Maj. Nicholas Henry showed the items found in his vehicle, including a rifle; a Glock 19 pistol in a case; “Switches”, which are accessories that convert a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic one; a baton that allows a gun to shoot faster; a possible suppressor; and a bag that contained magazines and other accessories.

Al-Kazahg admitted that he intended to replace a semi-automatic pistol with a fully automatic one.

Al-Kazahg’s voice wavered as he spoke of his tumultuous childhood in which he was cared for after he and his siblings suffered physical abuse and neglect from their birth parents, whom he called Iraqi refugees.

He was led through 30 nursing homes in his youth, where he endured more abuse. At the age of 16, he moved to Milford, Neb. To live with a foster family, where he said it was the first time he felt cared for.

Al-Kazahg’s birth sister Nedhal Al-Kazahy spoke to the court by phone during the hearing. She said her older brother was a victim of racism because of his Middle Eastern name. She remembered telling her that another marine had thrown raw bacon on his bunk.

The siblings’ last names differ slightly because Al-Kazahg’s last name was misspelled on his birth certificate. Despite the racism and harassment he was subjected to, his sister said he had never threatened anyone.

Nebraska friend Austin Stone, who has known Al-Kazahg since high school, said: “I have never seen him lose control the whole time I have known him.”

His friends said they often shoot and go hiking in Nebraska together.

Chief Prosecutor Maj. Nicholas Henry ordered a maximum sentence of 36 months. Obvious violations included possession of illegal firearms and disregard for the honor, integrity and courage of the Marine Corps. Al-Kazahg knowingly lied about the gun, magazines, and other things in his vehicle, he added.

“He started with lies, continued with lies, and will end with lies,” said Henry.

Chief defense attorney, Captain James Larkin, said Al-Kazahg had joined the military to be part of a brotherhood that shared his “deep-seated patriotism” for a country that he did not always love.

Al-Kazahg admitted to the court that he had kept information on school closures, layoffs, and imprisonment on his notice form.

—

© 2020 The Honolulu Star Advertiser. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.