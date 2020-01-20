Marinaro, Moore-Towers repeat as Canadian pairs of champions

Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro perform in the senior couple-free program during the Canadian figure skating championship 2020 at Paramount Fine Foods Center in Mississauga, Ont., On Saturday January 18, 2020. (Eric Bolte-USA TODAY)

Michael Marinaro of Sarnia and Kirsten Moore-Towers repeated as pairs of champions at the Canadian figure skating championship and set a national record in the process. But they are still looking for more.

Despite a minor error by Moore-Towers in the first minute of their free skate, the two were clear on the rest of the way in placing a record score of 215.67 on Saturday in Mississauga.

“I got too excited about the first jumping pass,” said Moore-Towers, of St. Catharines. “But I was proud of our recovery. We could come out stronger. “

“Our goal was to solidify ourselves as the number 1 Canadian team and we are very happy to have done that,” she continued. “This year the field was a bit more difficult so that played in our minds.”

But of course, for the couple training in Oakville, speeding up their performance remains a priority.

“We have set big goals this season,” Marinaro said. “For us this weekend was bigger than winning the gold medal.

“We had to put some skates where we could feel comfortable and with which we could continue. On the world stage we have to come up with a bigger skate and better performance. “

Evelyn Walsh from London and Trennt Michaud from Brantford came in second with 196.29. Lubov Ilyushechkina of Toronto and Charlie Bilodeau of Trois-Pistoles, Que., Were third with 186.71.

Marinaro and Moore-Towers have been named the national team for the ISU World Championships from March 16-22 in Montreal. So have two ice dance teams: Canadian gold medal winners Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, and silver medal winners Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha.

The rest of the national team will be chosen after the ISU Four Continents Championship 3-9 February in Seoul, South Korea.

Seventeen-year-olds Emily Bausback from Vancouver and Alison Schumacher from Tecumseh won gold and silver respectively in women’s singles.

Roman Sadovsky, 20, of Vaughan, Ont., Won gold in men’s singles.

– With files from the observer