Marin City wants to improve its profile and get people to participate in the census with new banners

MARIN CITY, Calif. (KGO) – A colorful innovation on the city streets helps Marin City improve its profile and encourage residents to get involved in the upcoming 2020 census.

The banners were made by local students and show a variety of people, from veterans to other celebrities.

The slogan is pretty simple, “Marin City Counts”, but it has a double meaning.

It should give residents the opportunity to complete the census if they have the opportunity.

The banners were an art project carried out by Martin Luther King Junior Academy students in Bayside with the help of mentors from the Dominican University.

“We want people to know that Marin City has value in this county,” said Felecia Gaston of Performing Stars of Marin came to work during the yard’s days. “

The importance of the census cannot be overlooked. It helps determine the means for local government and thus the need to ensure that every person is counted.

Lynn Sondag, a lecturer in art at the Dominican University, emphasized this when speaking about the project: “It is very important that communities that are difficult to count hopefully feel inspired and participate in the census so that the resources they deserve get into their communities. “

People should expect to receive census announcements next month.

Marin City is also looking for employees who can help as census employees.

Watch all ABC7 Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.

Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

,