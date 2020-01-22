Marin Cilic survives a test five

Former US Open champion and 2018 Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic survived a tough five and prevailed against Frenchman Benoit Paire after a fifth set.

Cilic, the 2014 US Open winner, made it to the third round on the court after three hours and 33 minutes.

There was a lot of drama, especially in the final set, and at some point the umpire tried to reassure Paire by telling him to ignore the vocal fans after the French 21-year-old complained.

“Don’t be distracted. Let me take care of it,” the officer said to him.

When the Frenchman was later asked about the behavior, he directly opposed any suggestions that annoyed the fans. “No problem, it was OK.”

Paire fought hard for the second set in a tie breaker, but Cilic showed his class when the match was decided in the five-set playoff. He won 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10-3).

However, the tournament is over for the Italian top 10 player Matteo Berrettini and the US Open semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov. The Bulgarian with 18th place sent the American Tommy Paul after a duel, which was also decided by a draw.

Tommy Paul (left) upset Grigor Dimitrov on Wednesday

Paul will next play Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics after playing 6-4, 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (10- 3) won.

Berrettini left the American Tennys Sandgren with a five and clearly exceeded the three-hour mark.

The Australian Marc Polmans was beaten by the Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6: 2, 6: 4, 6: 3.

Expecting Cilic in the round of 16 is a tough task against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut when Spain’s second-best player first defeats Michael Mmoh.

Loading

The aspiring Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas was one of the biggest names until the third round on Wednesday, but only after his opponent, the long-time German Philipp Kohlschreiber, had left the second round.

World champion No. 2 and seven-time winner Novak Djokovic, Canadian Milos Raonic, American Sam Querrey, Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, American Tennys Sandgren and Argentineans Diego Schwartzman and Guido Pella reached the next stage.

The duel between Tsitsipas, who reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park a year ago, and Raonic was one of the games in the third round on Friday.

Schwartzman spent less than two hours on the pitch before defeating Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. He was happy to get over the windy conditions that came after heavy rain on Monday and smoke from Melbourne Park last week.

“Well, today’s game was difficult due to the conditions. It was not easy to play with the wind today,” said Schwartzman.

“Given these circumstances, my game was very good, very solid. The game I wanted to play before the match I was thinking about was very good on the pitch.”

Loading

Likewise, the overwhelming tournament favorite Djokovic only needed an hour and 35 minutes to defeat Japan’s wildcard participant Tatsuma Ito.

“I said, ‘Yes, it’s going to be a windy day.’ I love the wind! Of course I’m sarcastic now, “said Djokovic.

“I don’t think players like these terms, to be honest. It’s what it is.

“You have to accept them and accept the fact that you will leave. I think you will be challenged at different levels, not only by your opponent but also by the conditions.

“Hopefully we won’t be affected by the air quality here in Melbourne. I’ve heard that it will rain a bit today and tomorrow. Hopefully that will help clear up the air. It’s a little bit different today than in the past few days.” “

Scott Spits is a sports reporter for The Age

Most seen in sports

Loading