Marin Cilic keeps the record clean as Croatia line up near the ATP Cup finals

The trend continued in the second set when the Croatian framed an abundance of balls on his way to a total of 26 casual mistakes.

The tie meant a defeat for Croatia after Marin Cilic won 7: 6: 6: 4 in the first game of the day against unknown Kacper Zuk.

But Coric’s surrender meant that the doubles would decide who would end the day in pole position for top group E.

Hurkacz competed with Lukasz Kubot against the established Croatian couple Nikola Mektic and Ivan Dodig.

In the second consecutive draw, Hurkacz struggled to bring his single player’s exploits to the double pitch, and Poland licked the wounds when the double game fell 6-2 and 6-1.

Croatia is about to enter the ATP Cup final. While Coric has to get back on his feet after his sad performance on Monday, Cilic has shown signs that he will do his best again after a rocky year 2019.

“I feel motivated. I have a feeling that 2019 was a season in which I could learn some new things,” he said.

Marin Cilic is two of two in Sydney.Credit:AAP

“It was just a few different aspects of the season and just a few different things that happened to me during the season that I have never seen in my career season.

“All of these things are a good motivation for me to get stronger and now push a little more into 2020.

“I now had good free time in the off-season, well trained.

Marin Cilic started his summer in style in Sydney

“I think this event can definitely prepare things well for the rest of the season.

“I expect, you know, we are expecting a child with my wife and that will happen.

“Hopefully everything will be fine in February and it will be a new thing and there could be many positive results in 2020.”

Cilic said he was ready for anything the weather had done to him and is trying to repeat this run until the 2018 finals.

“It’s more or less every year,” he said.

“Melbourne is very difficult with the conditions. It can be from 40 degrees to 20 degrees a day.

“And even two years ago it was 40 degrees a couple of times during the day, and then you get into the night when it’s 18, 17.

“You have to be prepared for everything.”

Sam is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

