Marilyn Monroe TV drama progresses with development

A new TV drama that will explore the last months of Marilyn Monroe, based on The Keith Badman’s biographical book, The Final Years of Marilyn Monroe, continues its development.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is produced by 101 Studios and Seven Seas films, and although it currently has no network, it has been approved by the Hollywood icon estate.

The report is said to be about the difficult final months prior to the tragic death of the star, in which she became embroiled in a disturbing situation with the Mafia, the Kennedy government and the Hollywood elite.

The series is written by The Good Karma Hospital and The Mallorca Files writer Dan Sefton, who said about the project: “Many people think they know the truth about the last months of Marilyn Monroe, but it is a complicated and tragic story; one that we want to display with compassion and sensitivity.

“It’s great to work with 101 Studios and ABG in the next phase of development, and we can’t wait to bring Marilyn to life.”

David Glasser, the CEO of 101 Studios, added: “Beloved film legend Marilyn Monroe has made many memoirs about her life, but none like this.

Keith Badman has discovered gems of details never before released, centered around the last few months of her sensational life and the accusations that were made. The series is a tribute to the bright star whose life was extinguished too soon. “

Meanwhile, Katie Jones of Authentic Brands Group, the owner of the Monroe Estate, said, “Marilyn Monroe is an enigmatic icon whose multifaceted life continues to inspire and intrigue us.

“She was a pioneer who went her own way, at a time when women’s voices were often ignored and silenced.

“It’s the perfect time to tell her iconic story, because the challenges she faced are still present in the lives of women today.”

No casting for the series has been announced yet, but it seems likely that the role of Monroe will be a much sought-after part.