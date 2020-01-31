Marijuana brought to the probation service and Parole office gives rise to search and arrest

Anna Otterholt (thanks to Casper Police Department)

CASPER, WYO – Casper police say they arrested a suspect after alleged that they had brought marijuana to the probation and conditional release office, which led to a house search allegedly found methamphetamine.

Anna Jo Otterholt, born in 1980, is confronted with two charges of possession of a controlled substance. The accusations are recorded at the crime level, as third or subsequent accusations for the suspect.

Police say they responded to the Wyoming Probation and Parole State office at about 28 a.m. to assist agents in transporting a P&P client for probation probation.

According to a statement filed with the Natrona County Circuit Court, Mills Police Officers have reportedly found marijuana in a cigarette pack found in Otterholt’s purse that Otterholt had brought to the P&P office.

Agents and officers then went to a Casper motel, where Otterholt reportedly lived, for a house search. During the search, a shard of suspicious methamphetamine was found on a bedside table. Otterholt also provided P&P agents with a socket with suspected marijuana residues and several small bags with suspected methamphetamine residues.

Otterholt was subsequently arrested and transported to the Natrona province detention center.

All those who are cited or arrested are deemed innocent until convicted in a court of law. The costs can be changed after official deposits from the office of the district attorney of Natrona.