Marie Claire Hair Awards: Winners of tools and accessories

Last year, some of the biggest innovations were seen in the Tool category – proof that the right kit can make styling a breeze! From high-tech gadgets to the most essential hair brush to smooth, untangle and tease, in addition to the best extensions and vitamin supplements to stimulate thin locks, we’ve got you covered.

Best hair dryer

Winner: Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer

It has a 2p room-sized motor but is eight times more powerful than your average hairdryer – which means it’s lighter, quieter and more efficient than anything else on the market. Definitely supersonic – and worth every penny.

Best hair brush

Winner: Manta Manta Limited Edition with Zoe Irwin

It’s hard to get excited about a hairbrush. Until now. Manta is the first brush to shape your hand and scalp, creating less tension on each strand. It also gives one of the best head massages to boost healthy hair growth. One word: genius.

Best curling tongs

Winner: Mark Hill Pick ‘N’ Mix Curl Fix Handle

Trust us, it’s not a gadget. First choose a barrel (sold separately) for the desired type of loop – tight or large and bouncy – and click on it in the handle. Then rotate it so you can hold the barrel at different angles. In other words, it eliminates arm pain 100% to achieve perfectly defined curls.

Best straightener

Winner: GHD Platinum +

What happens when you dedicate five years and more than 760,000 hours of testing to technology and beauty? You get the first straightener in the world with predictive technology, which recognizes the thickness of your hair, the size of the section you want to straighten and monitors the heat no less than 250 times per second. Perfect for those of us who cannot be trusted so as not to burn our toast and even less our hair.

Best hair extensions

Winner: Long mini-strands

These mini extensions are perfect if you have fine hair and want to invisibly create a fuller, bouncy top and sides. The ties are half the size of traditional versions, which means that you will also be able to sleep comfortably during the eight weeks in which they are.

Best hair supplements

Winner: Simone Thomas Wellness Ginkgo Hair Care Plan

Nothing beats this intensive month-long plan, including several daily supplements and everything – ginkgo biloba, biotin, niacin, folate and vitamin B6 – to kick-start lazy hair growth.

