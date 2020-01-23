Marie Claire Hair Awards: style winners

Keep your calm and your hair in check with these heroes

Do you have a “good hair day”? It seems like a stupid question until you take into account the increase in confidence, well-being and positive mood when our hair is amazing.

We all live at a faster pace, so time-saving styling products are more important than ever. Fortunately, these technological advances mean that we can now achieve the same professional results – QUICKLY – in the areas of our own home.

Read on for the best styling products from the Marie Claire Hair Awards 2020…

Best heat protector

Winner: Redken Extreme Play Safe

There’s not much that this leave-on treatment for damaged hair can’t do (except, maybe, make dinner for you). Formulated with vegetable proteins, a few spurts will protect your strands from heat, strengthen them to reduce breakage and give your look a lasting hold.

buy It Now

Best split tip treatment

Winner: System Professionals CC Perfects Ends

At one time, the only way to get rid of split ends was with a pair of scissors. Now, this styling cream seals the frayed ends from root to tip until your next wash. Think about your most elegant blow-dry to date.

buy It Now

Best styling product for afro hair

Winner: Charlotte Mensah Manketti Oil Finishing Mist

Want curls that look smooth, defined and spiral? This finishing spray slides through the folds like a knife through the butter, adds shine and tames frizz – all without dragging the rebound.

buy It Now

Best Loop Amplifier

Winner: Evo Liquid Rollers Curl Balm

We guarantee that you will find yourself in better condition with your curly hair after using it. The outfit is neither crisp nor sticky and the fresh floral scent also deserves special mention, as it is as if you had misted your hair with perfume.

buy It Now

Best hairspray

Winner: Schwarzkopf got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray

If you want a gravity-defying outfit until your next shampoo, look no further than this hairspray.

buy It Now

Best volumizer

Winner: Batiste Instant Hair Refresh Dry Shampoo & Volume

Not only does it give hair a second wind the next day, but it also strengthens fine strands without leaving a sticky film so you can always comb your fingers. Win-win.

buy It Now

Best Hair Oil

Winner: Original treatment with Moroccan oil

This cult hair oil with argan oil and vitamins rich in antioxidants nourishes, tames rebellious strands and restores shine without giving you the type of oily hair on which you could fry an egg.

buy It Now

Best brushing product

Winner: Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Moisture has no chance against this powerful spray. Like a sophisticated trench coat for your hair, the polymers in the formula are heat activated and wrap around each strand to prevent cotton candy blurring for 72 hours.

buy It Now

Best dry shampoo

Winner: Klorane Oat Milk Dry Shampoo

Two ingredients work in an invisible way to revive the hair of the second day: the rice starch absorbs the oil and swells the flat roots while the oat milk hydrates and softens. You can’t even say it’s there when you touch your hair.

buy It Now

Best Texturizer

Winner: Sachajuan Ocean Mist hairspray

While most salt sprays freeze the strands in crisp beach waves, this is the best example of one that gives hair a fragmented, touchable and lively texture.

buy It Now

Best grooming balm

Winner: Fudge Urban Matte Wax

The ultimate non-shiny, non-sticky wax for that messed up look he loves, which also doesn’t compromise all day wear.

buy It Now

As simple as that.