Marie Claire Hair Awards: shampoo winners

Wash and go with these bad boys in 2020

Just as your cleanser is the cornerstone of an effective skincare regimen, hair-clarifying shampoos lay the foundation for everything that comes after. The latest formulas make it easier than ever to target your concerns, whether you want to be gentle with colored highlights, add volume, repair damage or seriously hydrate Afro hair.

Read on to discover the revolutionary shampoos to try this year…

Best color shampoo

Winner: Pureology Strength Cure Color Care Shampoo



Containing a powerful antioxidant, astaxanthin and Pureology’s own Asta-Repair complex, it is an excellent fortifying remedy for colored hair that needs a little TLC. Each individual strand is coated to strengthen and repair damage and reduce the appearance of split ends. And, as with all of the brand’s formulas, it is also entirely vegan.

Best Volumizing Shampoo

Winner: Viviscal Densifying Shampoo



Want naturally larger hair? Viviscal’s densifying formula is a great place to start – the Ana: Tel ™ complex mixes biotin, keratin and zinc to help reduce hair loss and prolong the hair growth phase. The result is thicker hair (which smells good too).

Best shampoo for curly hair

Winner: Umbertio Giannini Curl Wash Enhancing Vegan Shampoo



More of a gentle cleanser than some traditional shampoos, your curls will be clean and product-free but not “stripped”. Thanks to this ultra-light consistency, your curls will be plump and defined. Hurray!

Best shampoo for damaged hair

Winner: Shu Uemura Art of Hair Ultimate Reset Shampoo



When your hair is damaged by bleaching, coloring or chemical styling, it’s important to use a gentle cleansing shampoo – enter Shu Uemura’s Ultimate Reset. In addition to gently cleaning your hair, it contains strengthening ingredients to strengthen your hair forward.

Best hydrating shampoo

Winner: Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydrating Shampoo



It might look a bit like peanut butter in the palm of your hand, but this shampoo is the secret to hair that is instantly softer. A real favorite of the Marie Claire beauty salon, it hydrates and smoothes frizz for

Best shampoo for afro hair

Winner: Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Lavender Mint Moisturizing Co-wash



Non-foaming and super-mositurizing formula, this co-wash is an excellent conditioner, softening and cleaning in one. Perfect between regular shampoos to keep your hair soft and easy to comb, you will also feel well relaxed thanks to the aromas of lavender and tea tree.

Best shampoo with natural ingredients

Winner: Chāmpo Pitta Volumizing Shampoo



For fine hair that thirsts for volume, it is important to use a product that does not weigh down your hair and does not leave it flat. Chāmpo’s 98% natural formula builds the body floods the hair with coconut extract and fatty acids for thickness, while rosemary and peppermint stimulate scalp circulation

Ready to rub shoulders with one of these award winners?

One thing is certain, 2020 is going to be a good hairdressing year with this lot on the scene.