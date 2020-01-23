Marie Claire Hair Awards: Hair Hero Winners

The revolutionary new initiatives you need on your radar

In such a saturated market, research is launched for products that simplify our lives and benefit our psyche, as well as improve our hair.

In 2019, we saw a positive leap forward in the hair industry to encourage positive self-perception and expression. It is no longer an unattainable beauty, but the promotion of diversity and sustainability – two key cornerstones of Marie Claire’s DNA. We are real and inclusive and the hair brands that do it right have the same passion and commitment to their consumers as we do.

This year, we changed the Hair Awards by recognizing that you are more insightful and connected than ever and that you demand total authenticity. This is precisely why we have joined forces with 50 of the most prestigious experts in the industry to refine the thousands of entries in order to offer you the best absolute hair products for 2020.

Increasingly, the hair industry is getting on the green train and making packaging and product formulas more sustainable. It was also time, because the beauty industry generated more than 142 billion packaging units last year, most of which ended up in landfill. These are the brands that are turning the tide on plastic pollution, all without compromising innovation.

Most sustainable brand

Winner: The Body Shop Community Trade Recycling Plastic



The Body Shop is tackling the plastic crisis by partnering with waste pickers in India to use excess plastic in the packaging of their products. Not only does this tap into a huge source of recyclable plastic, but it also provides more stable and hygienic working conditions for waste pickers, allowing them to get the fair prices and respect they deserve.

The most sustainable formula

Winner: Davines A Single Shampoo



Described by the brand as its “sustainability statement”, this shampoo is gentle enough for everyday use and can be used on all hair types. But it is the sustainable references that impress us the most – it is 100% carbon neutral, has a 98.2% biodegradable formula and contains a special surfactant (Quercetano olive oil) chosen to help preserve biodiversity. Excellent stuff.

Most environmentally friendly packaging

Winner: Nicky Clarke SuperShine IZORA Hair Dryer



Not only does this hairdryer promote smooth, frizz-free hair, but its packaging is also something to say. Completely plastic-free, of sustainable origin and both recycled and recyclable, it is an undeniable winner.

Best Ethical Hair Care Initiative

Winner: Cloud Nine Iron Recycling Service



What do you do when you no longer need your old straighteners, either because you have a new shiny pair or they are broken? Fortunately, they no longer have to sit in a dust-collecting drawer – send them to Cloud Nine who will recycle them for free, regardless of the brand or where you bought them.

Best New Hair Product

Winner: Hershesons Almost Everything Cream



The hair product that really does it all; primer, image enhancer, frizz fighter, texturizer, tamer, curl definer, conditioner and all-in-one mask. Think of it as saving money and your new hair hero.

Best hair innovation

Winner: L’Oréal Professionnel Steampod 3.0 smoothing tool



With hair health as the number one priority, L’Oréal’s innovative Steampod hairstylist uses steam technology combined with Pro-Keratin technology to style your hair instead of traditional hot plates. Think of a smooth, snag-free style with a shiny finish. After 15 uses, the brand found that the Steampod caused 78% less damage to the hair compared to an ordinary straightener. Have been sold.

