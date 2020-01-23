Marie Claire Hair Awards: Conditioner Winners

Quench the thirst for your hair with our winners

If they are supposed to be washed immediately; left for 20 minutes to stimulate the scalp and repair damaged strands or kept to relieve tangles for curly and afro hair, conditioning products are all you need for a one-way ticket to super soft and permeable hair to the air.

Read on for our conditioners who won the Marie Claire Hair Awards 2020…

Best Conditioner for Damaged Hair

Winner: OGX Damage Remedy + Cococnut Miracle Oil Conditioner



An ultra-rich treat for coarse and damaged hair that harnesses the power of nourishing ingredients, coconut oil, vanilla bean extract and Tiare flower essence. It’s really the sweetness and smoothness in a bottle.

Best hydrating conditioner

Winner: Kérastase Nutritive Lait Vital



Enriched with glucose proteins and a moisturizing complex to soften from root to tip, your hair will also be protected against future dryness with this super-softening conditioner.

Best Afro Hair Conditioner

Winner: Oribe Moisture and Control Deep Treatment Mask



Curls are notoriously prone to dryness, so the fact that this mask is full of nourishing butters and oils makes it a great choice for curls that crave moisture and definition. Seal cuticles and split ends for smoother, shinier, healthier hair.

Best smoothing conditioner

Winner: Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moisture



The classics are classics for a reason, which is why Aussie’s 3 Minute Miracle is known as one of the best in the industry, so it’s no surprise that it won over our judges. The formula enriched with Australian macadamia nut oil is the perfect pair for thirsty and frizzy locks – and this signature scent is both nostalgic and delicious.

Best conditioner of natural ingredients

Winner: Tabitha James Kraan Clean Conditioner – Amber Rose



This deeply hydrating conditioner helps keep your hair soft and shiny with the added benefit of being made with 100% natural and 85% organic ingredients. You will be won over by this, and the scent of patchouli, rose, ylang ylang, neroli and cedarwood.

Better scalp treatment

Winner: Living Proof Restore Dry Scalp Treatment



A hair treatment that does not require rinsing is already a victory for us. But this smart little bottle offers instant relief from itching and hydration to your scalp, thanks to its formula of hyaluronic acid and vitamin B3 balancing the microbiome – it’s quick-absorbing, light and leave-in. Dry flakes, disappear.

Best Intensive Hair Mask

Winner: Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Banana 3-in 1 Dry Hair Mask Treatment



Care mask and conditioner without rinsing, this 3-in-1 mask ticks all the boxes. For a deep treatment, leave it on for three minutes to work its magic, or apply a very small amount on the mid-lengths and ends of your hair and let it penetrate. Think of super soft hair with a delicious scent of banana.

Ready to coat them on your mane?

One thing is certain, 2020 is going to be a good hairdressing year with this lot on the scene.