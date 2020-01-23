Marie Claire Hair Awards: Color winners

Come on, experiment a little

Nowadays, nothing prevents you from diving into the world of hair color at home, whether you want to experiment with a bold shade or cover the grays naturally.

There are now foolproof applicators, a focus on revitalizing ingredients, and long-lasting color formulas so you can fool everyone into thinking that you’ve just come from the salon.

Scroll down for the best color products from the Marie Claire Hair Awards 2020 …

Best diy color product

Winner: Josh Wood Color Permanent Color

With a client list that looks like the who’s who of the celebrity world (we’re watching you Saoirse Ronan and Elle Macpherson), it was obvious that Wood’s range of home colors would raise the bar. It does not disappoint. Each of the 12 shades does not contain amonia and contains extra-mild hair ingredients that will make you look like you’ve just stepped out of the colourist’s chair.

Best Root Retoucher

Winner: Touch-up of Clairol Nice’n Easy Root

We aspire to be quick and to solve problems. So celebrating this magic wand was obvious: brush on gray or too large roots and in just 10 minutes, they disappear.

Best Creative Dye

Winner: Knight & Wilson Color Freedom Ultra-Vibrant Color Pink Pizazz

Color addicts rejoice: you can now compose your hair with a touch of bright pink semi-permanent color without compromising the shine.

