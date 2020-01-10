Marianne Williamson Suspends Campaign for Presidency

Loading...

Democrat Marianne Williamson Suspends Presidential Campaign

Author and Speaker Announce Email Decision to Supporters Friday

Updated: 12:47 p.m. EST Jan 10, 2020

Author and spiritual speaker Marianne Williamson suspended her Democratic presidential campaign on Friday. Williamson made the announcement in a fan email Friday afternoon. “The primaries could be hotly contested among the best candidates, and I don’t want to prevent a progressive candidate from winning one of them,” Williamson wrote in an email to supporters. “From today, I will therefore suspend my campaign.” The decision to suspend her campaign comes a week after she fired all of her campaign staff, but then said she was “regrouping”. This story will be updated.

Author and spiritual speaker Marianne Williamson suspended her Democratic presidential campaign on Friday.

Williamson made the announcement in a fan email Friday afternoon.

“The primaries could be hotly contested among the best candidates, and I don’t want to prevent a progressive candidate from winning one of them,” Williamson wrote in an email to supporters. “From today, therefore, I will suspend my campaign.”

The decision to suspend her campaign comes a week after she fired all of her campaign staff, but then declared that she was “regrouping”.

This story will be updated.

.