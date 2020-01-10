Marianne Williamson abandons the 2020 race

Loading...

Caring author and guru Marianne Williamson announced Friday that she would drop out of the 2020 presidential race – eight days after firing all of her campaign staff.

“I ran for the president to help forge another direction for our country. I wanted to discuss things that seemed to me to be discussed and which otherwise weren’t. I think we did it, ”she wrote in a statement on her website.

Williamson, 67, who has always polled the bottom of the Democratic pack of potential candidates, said that she “stayed in the running to take advantage of all possible efforts to share our message”, but that it has become clear that ‘she will have enough votes to get the 2020 nomination.

“With the caucuses and primaries about to start, however, we will not be able to get enough votes in the elections to raise our conversation more than we do now,” wrote Williamson. “The primaries could be closely contested among the best candidates, and I don’t want to prevent a progressive candidate from winning one of them.”

“As of today, I am suspending my campaign,” added Williamson.

The successful author entered the 2020 Democratic presidential primary on January 28, 2019, promising to bring a “spiritual awakening” to American politics and “mobilize love” to defeat President Donald Trump as one of the six women in the race.

The New Age Guru’s online fan base has become unofficially known as the “gang orb”, linking niche internet subcultures in a memo-fueled campaign about Williamson’s past encouragement for followers to follow. heal through mindfulness rather than medicine.

During his unorthodox year-long campaign, Williamson proposed several initiatives, including the creation of a “U.S. Department of Peace, “and made headlines when she declared that her first act as president would be to call New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and challenge his claim that the country was the best place for qu child grows.

“I would tell him,” Girlfriend, you are like that, “because the United States of America will be the best place in the world for a child to grow up,” said Williamson on stage during the first democratic debate in June. .

Williamson, who took controversial positions on immunization and other health issues, became a leading candidate on Twitter in the second debate – when she warned that Trump was bringing “this dark psychic force of collective hatred” ” in the country.

In another controversial moment, Williamson posted – and then deleted – a tweet in September suggesting that “the power of the mind” could prevent Hurricane Dorian from hitting the east coast of the United States.

Williamson later deleted the tweet, replacing it with a prayer offering to “the people of the Bahamas, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.”

In October, Williamson failed to qualify for the Ohio democratic debate, responding in a Washington Post editorial that the debate “contained no magic.” If anything, it has reduced some very nice people to the behavior that their mothers probably urged them not to adopt. “

This is Williamson’s second failed political campaign after being an independent candidate for the 33rd District of California Congress in 2014.

Shortly after announcing that she was quitting the 2020 race, the author tweeted, “A policy of conscience is still possible. And yes…. Love will prevail. “

