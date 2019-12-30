Mariah Carey is the first artist with a song number 1 in four decades

Loading...

2019 was a year of unprecedented chart stories, and one of the most interesting (at least youngest) is Mariah Carey's journey to the top of the charts. Her timeless vacation hit "Everything I Wish For Christmas Is You" recently hit first place on the Billboard Hot 100 list for the first time, although it was released 25 years ago.

Well, for the third week in a row, “Everything I wish for Christmas is you” is the top 100 on the chart of January 4th, 2020. So the song is the first chart topper of the 2020s after the first in the 2010s at # 1 (also known as on the newest chart before this new and before). She also had four # 1 songs in the 2000s and 14 in the 90s. This means that for four decades, Carey has been the only artist to have a song at number one on the charts.

, @ MariahCarey & # 39; s "All I want for Christmas is you" is officially number 1 on the # Hot100 for a third week.

Since this is the first graphic of the 2020s, she is the first artist in history to rule graphics in four different decades: 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

With this new achievement, Carey becomes the first artist in more than three decades to be number one. Artists who have previously accomplished this feat include Stevie Wonder (in the 60s, 70s and 80s), Michael Jackson, Elton John (in the 70s, 80s and 90s), Janet Jackson and Madonna (in the 80s) ). 90s, 00s), Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and Usher (90s, 00s, 10s).

Carey has spread the song this Christmas with a new video and TV appearances.

