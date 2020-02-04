Mariah Carey claims that ex-assistant has destroyed evidence in a lawsuit

Mariah Carey says her former assistant – who sues the singer for making secret embarrassing videos of her – has “intentionally” destroyed evidence that the pop star case would have helped $ 3 million.

The singer “Always Be My Baby” sued Lianna “Azarian” Shakhnazarian last March and claimed that she had recorded videos of Carey “performing intimate acts.” And after Carey had canned her in November 2017, Shakhnazarian then threatened to release the videos if she didn’t cough up $ 8 million, Carey’s claim claimed.

Carey’s lawyer, Casey Laffey, claims from Tuesday’s Manhattan Supreme Court documents that “Shakhnazarian has tried to prevent liability by deliberately destroying at least three categories of relevant evidence.”

It was not clear what Carey claimed Shakhnazarian destroyed when the court papers were heavily edited.

The crooner says that Shakhnazarian – who violated the confidentiality agreement she signed when she entered into Carey in 2015 – “irrevocably frustrated Carey’s ability to determine whether Shakhnazarian passed the recordings on to other third parties,” the court documents say.

And because the evidence is gone, Carey cannot adequately refute Shakhnazarian’s “only” defense in case she had permission from Carey to make the videos, the court argues.

Carey requests that a judge authorizes her to make copies of the content on Shakhnazarian’s phone to ensure that she does not “withhold or destroy” other relevant information, according to court records.

Lawyers for Shakhnazarian did not immediately return a request for comment.

