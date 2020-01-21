Maria Sharapova says she may have played the last Australian Open game

Maria Sharapova admits that she may have played her last match at the Australian Open.

The 2008 winner, who presented a joker card in Melbourne this year, was beaten in two sets by Donna Vekic 6: 3: 6: 4 in the first round.

“I don’t know,” number 366 told reporters when asked if she would return to play the 2021 edition of the slam.

“I was lucky enough to be here and thanked tournament director Craig Tiley and the team for being able to attend this event. It is difficult for me to say what will happen in 12 months.

“I don’t know if I can look at the leaderboard and think about it just because I really haven’t played and was injured most of the year. I definitely have to take that into account.”

“I sat down there. As hard as it was, I ended the match and it wasn’t what I wanted it to be.

“There is no other way than to believe in yourself, because if you do everything right and don’t believe in yourself, it is probably a bad formula.”

The Russian also admitted that it will be difficult to return to a level where she won five Grand Slam titles:

“I don’t have a crystal ball to tell you if I can or I want to, but I would like to.”