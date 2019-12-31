Maria Sharapova hopes Brisbane International will reach the first stage of the ranking

Loading...

"[And] I don't think my surgically repaired shoulder will ever be perfect. But I still feel that there is a lot in me to give. I still have a lot of fire in me. As long as the The shoulder stays healthy and my body allows it, I hope I have a lot of time left. "

The world ranking of the Russian dropped to 133rd place due to her injuries and she faces a big test at Brisbane International from January 6.

He has a solid peloton, including world number one Australian Ashleigh Barty, defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, Brisbane international defending champion Karolina Pliskova and Venus Williams. However, Sharapova said she was ready to take on the challenge.

"This is a new start after a difficult season," said Sharapova, who won her last Grand Slam title in 2014. "There have been many ups and downs. It [the shoulder ] focused on pain management which unfortunately in 2019 I couldn't manage.

"But I had a pretty good off-season and I'm motivated to compete. At this point in my career where I have this feeling, it's a good sign."

Sharapova is also expected to play the Kooyong Classic, but the results at Brisbane could determine whether she wins a wildcard for the Australian Open.

"While this is about results for me, it is more about how I feel from day to day, making sure my shoulder holds up but I am definitely ready for this test, "she said.

Sharapova hopes to threaten again at the Australian Open, which has been the backdrop for the ups and downs of her career.

She won the grand slam at Melbourne Park in 2008, but at the 2016 Australian Open, she tested positive for a banned substance and was suspended for two years, reduced to 15 months on appeal. .