“I think so,” she said. “I think I’ll get one.”

When asked if she was officially told a wildcard was on the move, Sharapova said, “You can ask Craig Tiley [CEO of Tennis Australia], I think he knows better.”

If someone needed a helping hand before the Australian Open, it was Sharapova.

The former number 1 in the world is fighting back after being disappointed by a recurring shoulder complaint that has plagued her since the ban on doping. In 2019, it was limited to just eight events and 15 games.

But it wasn’t her annoying right shoulder that posed problems before Brisbane International, their first tournament since the US Open last September.

“I’ve been fighting viruses for a few weeks now and ended up in the hospital the other day, so it wasn’t fun,” said number 147 to the world.

“I just couldn’t keep anything, but that’s the extent I’m going to share with you.”

Despite her nightmare, Sharapova initially showed no signs of rust when she first crashed into Brady, World No. 53.

However, the more the American qualifier fought, the more tired Sharapova became on the Brisbane stadium field.

Still, Sharapova believed the signs were good before the Australian Open.

“I’m always disappointed because it’s a result-oriented sport, but I have to be proud of my performance,” she said.

“Yes, I still have a lot of improvements to make, but I really fought hard.

“I think it is really a good effort to get out and play after a few hard days.

“I think I did a lot better than I expected my body to do.”

